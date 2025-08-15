LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'Untamed' Tops Charts, 'Kpop Demon Hunters' Soars-Streaming Shocker

‘Untamed’ Tops Charts, ‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ Soars-Streaming Shocker

Untamed’ and ‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ top streaming charts, captivating audiences worldwide. From gripping mystery to K-pop action, these hits prove diverse storytelling still rules entertainment.

Untamed & Kpop Demon Hunters: Streaming Hits Taking Over Charts!
Untamed & Kpop Demon Hunters: Streaming Hits Taking Over Charts!

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 15, 2025 04:27:34 IST

Streaming is all around as two completely opposite but equally strong titles have won over all the hearts of people and won the first places on charts. The anime Untamed and Kpop Demon Hunters are the latest shows that turned out to be a runaway hit, and it reflects the diversity of modern audiences. The Eric Bana-led thriller ‘Untamed’ based on the miniseries saw its release top the charts and rack up an astounding 2.1 billion minutes watched in its initial week proving that, even in our attention-span-crisis environment, a pulse-pounding murder mystery can yet again be a cultural juggernaut.

In the interim, the animated hybrid of musical-action Kpop Demon Hunters has remained quite impressive as well, with its ever-growing audience contributing to its firm status as one of the perennially favorite shows with the audiences. These two success stories reveal that storytelling quality, whether it is live-action or in animation, strikes the right chords with the audiences. 

‘Untamed’s’ Gripping Mystery Dominates 

The series Untamed has already left a strong impression because it took the first place in overall streaming in the first days. A good writing and a mesmerizing show by its lead actor, Eric Bana, the agent of National Park Service, is the key to its success. The premise of the show, a murder investigation in Yosemite, has also turned out to be a successful hook as it is attracting viewers and retaining them.

The show has had a debut performance way ahead of its competitors, which reinstates the fact that the success of a mystery over this good performance holds strong in terms of viewership. Untamed is a celebration of the never-withering power of the crime genre, as it soon became one of the most popular shows that showcased an excellent plot, dramatic conflict, and the scenic background, to attract millions of viewers.

‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ Breaks Records and Barriers 

The kpop demon hunters animated film is not only a good success but a phenomenon. The film did better than before, recording the peak viewership in week four, an uncommon occurrence with streamlining titles. The innovative combination of vibrant animation with K-pop music and demon-hunting action has become a sensation with people world over.

Its success is not limited to the screen since its original score soundtrack has occupied the first position on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. This cross-border popularity shows the impressiveness of K-pop and the effectiveness a properly planned soundtrack has to enhance the material with a cultural level. Kpop Demon Hunters is an unprecedented success that has proven that forward thinking genre-challenging content can garner a huge fanbase. The fact that it has remained on the increase on the charts points clearly at the fact that this film is more than just a passing fad.

Tags: anime successKpop Demon HuntersUntamed series

