BigHit’s New Boy Band CORTIS Drops BTS’ Advice, ‘Debut Is Just The Beginning’

BigHit’s latest boy band, CORTIS, will set a new path on August 18, 2025, debuting with fresh talent. The five-member CORTIS consisting Maria, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, and Keonho, shared invaluable lessons from their seniors, BTS. Known for for global success, BTS offers wisdom to check mate CORTIS’s chances of advancing beyond K-pop for humility, teamwork, and growth. Here’s the advice!

Core Advice from BTS: Kindness to All

BTS, who are well known for being down to earth, told CORTIS to make sure to give respect and kindness to everyone in their team especially the staff. CORTIS’ leader Martin shared, “BTS told us to do well by the people you’re working with, the staff. That’s all that matters.”

This really resonates with BTS’s own reputation for creating positive relations in the industry. The oldest of the group at 19, James, confirmed this by saying that the staff compose an integral part of CORTIS, forming a “big family.” This principle of mutual respect is expected to guide CORTIS in sailing through their debut and beyond.

Debut Is Only the Beginning

BTS also advised CORTIS that, “The debut is just the beginning, so there’s no need to be perfect. Show improvement and keep evolving as you go,” which the new boy band shared in an interview with Rolling Stone.

It resonated with CORTIS, who are under pressure as the first boy band under BigHit for six years. Embracing this mindset, CORTIS has aimed to grow naturally from one experience to the next while carving their own unique place in K-pop’s highly competitive world.

Freedom of Creativity: CORTIS

CORTIS means “Color Outside the Lines” and defines self-creative freedom as members participate in composing songs, doing choreography, and visuals. Leading this vision is Martin, credited with songwriting for TXT’s Deja Vu and ILLIT’s Magnetic.

BTS’s advices dovetail with the ethos of CORTIS that is to encourage them to manifest their true selves. Their pre-debut single Go! and upcoming one What You Want focus on their bold and innovative approach that sets themselves as a self-producing group ready to redefine K-pop.

Also Read: From BTS’ RM to BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Why Diplo’s K-Pop Ties Stir Trouble?