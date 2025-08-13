LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news russia LSG EAM S Jaishankar 79 years of freedom CJI BR Gavai indus waters treaty los angeles celebrity news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > BigHit’s New Boy Band CORTIS Drops BTS’ Advice, ‘Debut Is Just The Beginning’

BigHit’s New Boy Band CORTIS Drops BTS’ Advice, ‘Debut Is Just The Beginning’

The hottest boy band of BigHit, CORTIS, is talking about the juicy advice they got from their seniors, BTS. From treating every staff with love to embracing every flaw, these five talented boys are ready to slay Kpop with their debut album. Watch out, world!

BigHit’s New Boy Band CORTIS Drops BTS' Advice
BigHit’s New Boy Band CORTIS Drops BTS' Advice

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 13, 2025 23:36:00 IST

BigHit’s latest boy band, CORTIS, will set a new path on August 18, 2025, debuting with fresh talent. The five-member CORTIS consisting Maria, James, Juhoon, Seonghyeon, and Keonho, shared invaluable lessons from their seniors, BTS. Known for for global success, BTS offers wisdom to check mate CORTIS’s chances of advancing beyond K-pop for humility, teamwork, and growth. Here’s the advice!

Core Advice from BTS: Kindness to All

BTS, who are well known for being down to earth, told CORTIS to make sure to give respect and kindness to everyone in their team especially the staff. CORTIS’ leader Martin shared, “BTS told us to do well by the people you’re working with, the staff. That’s all that matters.” 

This really resonates with BTS’s own reputation for creating positive relations in the industry. The oldest of the group at 19, James, confirmed this by saying that the staff compose an integral part of CORTIS, forming a “big family.” This principle of mutual respect is expected to guide CORTIS in sailing through their debut and beyond.

Debut Is Only the Beginning

BTS also advised CORTIS that, “The debut is just the beginning, so there’s no need to be perfect. Show improvement and keep evolving as you go,” which the new boy band shared in an interview with Rolling Stone.

It resonated with CORTIS, who are under pressure as the first boy band under BigHit for six years. Embracing this mindset, CORTIS has aimed to grow naturally from one experience to the next while carving their own unique place in K-pop’s highly competitive world. 

Freedom of Creativity: CORTIS 

CORTIS means “Color Outside the Lines” and defines self-creative freedom as members participate in composing songs, doing choreography, and visuals. Leading this vision is Martin, credited with songwriting for TXT’s Deja Vu and ILLIT’s Magnetic.

BTS’s advices dovetail with the ethos of CORTIS that is to encourage them to manifest their true selves. Their pre-debut single Go! and upcoming one What You Want focus on their bold and innovative approach that sets themselves as a self-producing group ready to redefine K-pop.

Also Read: From BTS’ RM to  BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Why Diplo’s K-Pop Ties Stir Trouble?

Tags: bighitbtscortis

RELATED News

Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme Trailer Drops! Timothee Chalamet And Gwyneth Paltrow’s Hot Romance Sparks Buzz
From BTS’ RM to BLACKPINK’s Jennie, Why Diplo’s K-Pop Ties Stir Trouble?
Why Is Fairyland Sofia Coppola’s Next Big Oscar Contender? Here’s The Release Date!
‘Get Those Muscles’: Bipasha Basu Gives It Back To Mrunal Thakur After Latter’s Remarks From Old Video Go Viral
Swifties Alert! Taylor Swift On Travis Kelce’s Podcast, When And Where To Watch?

LATEST NEWS

Russia Says Ukraine Must Withdraw, Abandon NATO Bid for Peace
FC Goa’s Miracle Night, Two Goals That Rescued Indian Football
Will You Get Your DA Arrears? Here’s What The Centre Said in Parliament
Tense Alaska Meet Incoming? Trump Ponders Raising Court Hacking Scandal with Putin
Kalyan Chaubey Praises Landmark Legislation As AIFF Ends A Four Decade Wait
ICICI Bank Minimum Balance: The Bank Takes A U- Turn After Facing Heavy Backlash From General Public, Minimum Balance Is Now ₹15,000
Massive Fire Erupts After Ukraine Strikes Russian Oil Facility — Here’s What We Know
Who Is Saaniya Chandok? All About Arjun Tendulkar’s Fiancée And Their Private Life
BigHit’s New Boy Band CORTIS Drops BTS’ Advice, ‘Debut Is Just The Beginning’
That Time When Arjun Tendulkar Was Advised, “Bowling Is Wasting Your Talent”
BigHit’s New Boy Band CORTIS Drops BTS’ Advice, ‘Debut Is Just The Beginning’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BigHit’s New Boy Band CORTIS Drops BTS’ Advice, ‘Debut Is Just The Beginning’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BigHit’s New Boy Band CORTIS Drops BTS’ Advice, ‘Debut Is Just The Beginning’
BigHit’s New Boy Band CORTIS Drops BTS’ Advice, ‘Debut Is Just The Beginning’
BigHit’s New Boy Band CORTIS Drops BTS’ Advice, ‘Debut Is Just The Beginning’
BigHit’s New Boy Band CORTIS Drops BTS’ Advice, ‘Debut Is Just The Beginning’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?