Wednesday, December 25, 2024
Will Baby John Sequel Star Salman Khan In Lead? Agent Bhaijaan’s Action-Packed CAMEO Drops A Big Hint

Varun Dhawan’s latest film, Baby John, has made a strong impact at the box office, signaling a new phase in his career with its high-energy action sequences. The film has garnered positive attention, and its co-producers, Murad Khetan and Jio Studios, are already planning a sequel.

This follow-up is expected to feature an intense action collaboration between Salman Khan and Varun Dhawan.

Will Baby John Sequel Star Salman Khan?

While the film might not offer serious commentary, its over-the-top 1980s-style action and the unexpected post-climax cameo by Salman Khan promise a fun ride. Fans of the genre will likely enjoy the energy and look forward to the hinted sequel.

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan makes a spectacular appearance in Baby John, adding a “dhamakedar” post-climax cameo that has captured the attention of fans.

Earlier this year, Salman reprised his role as Chulbul Pandey in Singham Again, marking a reunion with Bajirao Singham. Now, in Baby John, Salman steps in as Agent Bhai Jaan, joining Varun Dhawan’s character, Baby John, for an action-packed sequence that unfolds after the film’s climax.

A Thrilling Sequence with Chemistry and Humor

In the gripping post-climax scene, Salman’s Bhai Jaan teams up with Baby John, alongside Wamiqa Gabbi and Rajpal Yadav, to take down a human trafficking ring.

Salman’s high-energy action moves, including punches and kicks, stand out in his brief screen time. His playful chemistry with Varun Dhawan adds humor to the scene, especially as they banter and even list Indian festivals together. Salman also shares a flirtatious moment with Wamiqa’s character, calling her “baby,” which adds a lighthearted touch to the intense action.

Though his cameo is brief, it provides a memorable moment for audiences, giving them something special to talk about as they leave the theater.

Behind Salman Khan’s Cameo: A Surprising Decision

In an interview, filmmaker Atlee revealed how Salman’s cameo came about. Initially, Atlee casually suggested to producer Murad Khetani that Salman might be asked for a cameo. To his surprise, the next day, Murad informed him that Salman had already agreed to be part of the film. Atlee admitted to being shocked, as he hadn’t even prepared a scene yet.

Producer Murad Khetani further explained that Salman didn’t need any persuasion. As soon as the idea was pitched to him, the superstar eagerly agreed, asking when to begin shooting.

Atlee shared a story about Salman’s punctuality on set, noting that although he was 20 minutes late, Salman had arrived ahead of schedule, showing up at 12:30 p.m. for a 1 p.m. call time. Atlee described Salman as a “fun-loving” professional who trusted their vision and was fully committed to capturing a memorable action scene. The result was a powerful five-minute sequence that fans are sure to enjoy.

Baby John, released on Christmas, also stars Keerthy Suresh and Jackie Shroff.

ALSO READ: Blake Lively Is Out For Justice, Willing To Take Justin Baldoni Down As More Lawsuits To Follow: REPORT

Filed under

Baby John salman khan

