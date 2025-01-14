Home
Tuesday, January 14, 2025
Will Ranbir Kapoor Charge A Massive ₹100 Crore For Dhoom 4? Actor Is Gearing Up For Big Franchise With Unique Villainous Look

Unlike previous installments, Dhoom 4 will not feature the original cast. Instead, it will introduce a new lineup, including Ranbir Kapoor as the protagonist.

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor has a packed schedule with multiple high-profile projects in the pipeline. From leading roles in major franchises to historical epics, Kapoor’s filmography continues to expand with ambitious ventures.

Ranbir Kapoor is currently filming Love and War in Mumbai, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The romantic drama, set against a war backdrop, also stars Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles. The film is slated for release on March 20, 2026.

‘Dhoom 4’: A New Era for the Franchise

As per India Today Digital, Ranbir Kapoor will begin shooting for Dhoom 4 in April 2025. The production team is finalizing two female leads and an antagonist, with contenders from South Indian cinema being considered for the latter role.

A source close to the project shared, “Ranbir Kapoor will adopt a distinct look for Dhoom 4. Before starting, he will finish his ongoing projects, including Love and War and Ramayan.”

The Dhoom series, launched in 2004 by Aditya Chopra, redefined action cinema in India. Following the success of its sequels with Hrithik Roshan (Dhoom 2) and Aamir Khan (Dhoom 3), Dhoom 4 is being reimagined as a fresh reboot, titled Dhoom Reloaded.

Will Ranbir Kapoor Charge A Massive Rs.100 Crore For Dhoom 4?

Ranbir Kapoor reportedly charged a substantial ₹70 crore for his role in Animal. However, reports from October 2023 hinted at a renegotiation of his remuneration, potentially bringing it down to ₹35 crore.

Since he has multiple, projects lined up, there are chances Ranbir will pocket close to ₹ 100 crore for Dhoom 4. However, there is no confirmation of the rumours yet. We will keep you posted.

Unlike previous installments, Dhoom 4 will not feature the original cast. Instead, it will introduce a new lineup, including Ranbir Kapoor as the protagonist and two younger stars as the iconic cop duo.

The creative team, led by Vijay Krishna Acharya and Aditya Chopra, aims to deliver a “global cinematic experience” with this ambitious project. According to insiders, Kapoor’s involvement has been long discussed, and his confirmation as the lead marks a significant milestone in the reboot.

‘Animal Park’ and a Three-Film Franchise

Kapoor is also set to reprise his role in the sequel to Animal, titled Animal Park. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is part of a confirmed trilogy. However, the sequel’s production will commence only after Vanga completes his ongoing project, Spirit, starring Prabhas.

Ranbir will portray Lord Ram in the epic Ramayan, directed by Nitish Tiwari. Featuring Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana, this film has a staggering budget of Rs 835 crore and is scheduled for a Diwali 2026 release.

With Love and War, Dhoom 4, Animal Park, and Ramayan, Ranbir Kapoor is poised to dominate Bollywood’s cinematic landscape. Each project reflects his versatility and commitment to pushing creative boundaries, ensuring that his upcoming films will cater to both Indian and global audiences.

Filed under

bollywood dhoom 4 ranbir kapoor

Advertisement

