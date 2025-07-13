LIVE TV
Wimbledon 2025: Urvashi Rautela Flaunts Her Labubu Dolls At Centre Court Ahead Of The Finale

At Wimbledon 2025, Urvashi Rautela stole the spotlight by accessorizing her outfit with four Labubu dolls, blending high fashion with playful art toys. Her bold style choice sparked mixed reactions online, cementing her reputation for eccentric fashion and turning the dolls into a new upscale trend at elite events.

Urvashi Rautela serves style at Wimbledon 2025 with her Labubu dolls in tow

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 13, 2025 17:04:54 IST

Urvashi Rautela, infamous for pulling out all the stops and putting on a theatrical fashion show and turning heads wherever she goes, did so again at Wimbledon 2025. Though the glamour of the upmarket tennis tournament is naturally always on a’s and ‘s, Rautela made sure everyone’s eyes were glued to her show-stopping accessory display. Stepping out stately in a chic ivory midi-dress adorned with demure floral embroidery, it was not only her outfit that stole the limelight. Tucked into her stylish Hermes bag were not one, not two, but four of assorted Labubu dolls, making an instant sensation. The unusual selection, far from Wimbledon’s conservative dress code, elicited worldwide opprobrium, with tennis fans and fashionistas weighing in as to whether it was a stroke of genius or a wacky blunder. Yet, Urvashi’s brash use of the collectible art toy trend undoubtedly made her the one to beat among the tidal wave of fashion cool.

The Labubu Phenomenon at Wimbledon

Urvashi Rautela accessorizing her designer tote with four Labubu dolls at Wimbledon 2025 was a radical departure from the otherwise demure classic fashion generally observed at the event. Any of the four dolls, with different colors, was show-stoppingly accessorized, making an instant showstopper. Labubu, designed by Hong Kong designer Kasing Lung, was ultracool only fairly recently as an art toy collector, spreading beyond its origins as a niche item and morphing into a global fashion accessory. BLACKPINK’s Lisa, alongside a multitude of other celebrities, is owed the accolade for bringing the dolls into the mainstream and as the stylish must-have accessory among fashionistas. Rautela’s appearance in court at this pricey spectacle sealed the dolls as an upscale fashion accessory, proving that, even in a grand slam, fashion judgment can be the headlining act.

Rautela’s Signature Style and Fan Reactions

Urvashi Rautela went on to build an image of extravagant and sometimes bohemian fashion in the public eye. The assorted Cannes ball gowns to her avant-garde fashion ensembles for other major festival fashion events are a testament to the school of thought of statement-making. Her Wimbledon 2025 ensemble with the Labubu dolls is an extension of this personal aesthetic, highlighting the degree to which she is willing to test boundaries and try out new things. The response from the social media was immediate and split; some praised her for her courage and cheeky style, applauding her capacity to bring some personality to a formal occasion, but others thought that the choice was unsuitable for such a brave sporting occasion. Regardless, the sheer quantity of traffic on and regarding her Labubu-adorned handbag only serves further to demonstrate Rautela’s clear capacity to connect and create noise.

