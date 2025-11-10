LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Brazilian Grand Prix latest india news earthquake Japan 2025 asim munir 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail donald trump Brazilian Grand Prix latest india news earthquake Japan 2025 asim munir 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail donald trump Brazilian Grand Prix latest india news earthquake Japan 2025 asim munir 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail donald trump Brazilian Grand Prix latest india news earthquake Japan 2025 asim munir 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Brazilian Grand Prix latest india news earthquake Japan 2025 asim munir 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail donald trump Brazilian Grand Prix latest india news earthquake Japan 2025 asim munir 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail donald trump Brazilian Grand Prix latest india news earthquake Japan 2025 asim munir 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail donald trump Brazilian Grand Prix latest india news earthquake Japan 2025 asim munir 4 Year Old Girl Kidnapped And Raped Pakistan - Afghanistan War Delhi AQI Bengaluru Central Jail
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘WOW .. JUST WOW’: Dhanush Praises Predator Badlands As Film Opens With $80 Million Worldwide

‘WOW .. JUST WOW’: Dhanush Praises Predator Badlands As Film Opens With $80 Million Worldwide

Predator: Badlands created history with an $80 million global opening, marking the biggest debut in the Predator franchise. Actor Dhanush praised the film, calling it a “great tribute to OG predator fans.”

Predators
Predators

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: November 10, 2025 03:22:46 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘WOW .. JUST WOW’: Dhanush Praises Predator Badlands As Film Opens With $80 Million Worldwide

As Predator: Badlands turns out to be the number one film globally, collecting $80 million in its opening weekend, Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, the film is his third project in the Predator universe.

Produced with a budget of $105 million, the film’s strong performance delighted Walt Disney Co.’s 20th Century Studios. The movie scored 85 percent on Rotten Tomatoes and earned an A- on CinemaScore, reflecting strong audience approval. The Predator series, which began in 1987, continues to attract viewers with its thrilling action and fresh storyline.

Actor Dhanush praised Predator: Badlands in a post on X, writing, “PREDATOR – badlands. WOW .. JUST WOW. A MARVEL .. A great tribute to OG predator fans.” The latest film in the Predator franchise, written and directed by Dan Trachtenberg, opened to massive success with $80 million worldwide. In the US, it earned $40 million, marking the highest domestic debut for any Predator movie. The sci-fi thriller surpassed Alien vs Predator (2004), which had held the record with a $38.3 million opening nearly two decades ago.

Storyline and Cast Draw Global Attention

The film stars Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi as a young outcast Predator who teams up with android researcher Elle Fanning on a distant planet. The story explores the bond between the two as they confront new dangers in the alien world. Critics and fans praised the film for balancing nostalgia with modern storytelling.

Trachtenberg focused on portraying the Predator as the central character, giving fans a new perspective on the iconic creature. The film’s visual effects and intense action sequences have also received widespread acclaim.

In the United States, Predator: Badlands showed a minor 10 percent dip from Friday to Saturday, maintaining steady box office numbers.

The film opened with $15.6 million on November 7 and earned an additional $14 million on November 8. With upcoming holidays in the US, industry experts expect the film to continue performing well domestically.

This success marks another milestone for Trachtenberg, whose previous works include Prey (2022) and Predator: Killer of Killers. The director’s consistent vision and storytelling continue to redefine the long-running Predator franchise.

Must Read: Michael Jackson Biopic Sets Record With 116.2 Million Views In 24 Hours

First published on: Nov 10, 2025 3:22 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: dhanushPredator Badlands

RELATED News

Aditya Madhavan Breaks Silence, Apologises To Gouri Kishan After Viral Bodyshaming Row: ‘I Should’ve Spoken Up Sooner’

Kim Kardashian Fails Bar Exam Again, Says ‘No Giving Up’ In Instagram Motivation Post

Bigg Boss 19 Shock: Was Abhishek Bajaj Secretly Dating Donal Bisht While Married To Akanksha Jindal?

Michael Jackson Biopic Sets Record With 116.2 Million Views In 24 Hours

Rajinikanth To Be Felicitated, Women Filmmakers To Be Celebrated: Countdown Begins For IFFI 2025

LATEST NEWS

President Droupadi Murmu Strengthens India-Angola Ties With New Bilateral Agreements

Police Vehicle Torched In Bihar’s Gopalganj Ahead Of Phase 2 Elections, Several Detained

Saturday Night Live Roasts Donald Trump Over Reducing Weight Loss Meds, Mentions Mamdani May Convert, Watch

SSC CHSL Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Tier 1 Hall Ticket, Latest Official Updates

Lando Norris Wins Dramatic Brazilian Grand Prix 2025, Close To Championship Win

Polygamy Ban In Assam: State Government Approves Bill, Victim Women To Get Compensation, Accused To Pay Hefty Penalty

Why Did Starbucks Apologise? Faces Backlash After THIS Item Sells Out Nationwide, Here’s How Netizens React

‘Bacchon Ko Arrest Karenge Aap?’ Parents Clash With Delhi Police During Air Pollution Protest As They Try To Detain Kids At India Gate

Bihar Elections 2025: From Folk Singer Maithili Thakur To Sushant Singh Rajput’s Cousin Divya Gautam, These Women Are Ruling The Popularity Charts

SIR Form Scare: Bengal Mother, Daughter In Critical Condition Following Suicide Attempt

‘WOW .. JUST WOW’: Dhanush Praises Predator Badlands As Film Opens With $80 Million Worldwide

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘WOW .. JUST WOW’: Dhanush Praises Predator Badlands As Film Opens With $80 Million Worldwide

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘WOW .. JUST WOW’: Dhanush Praises Predator Badlands As Film Opens With $80 Million Worldwide
‘WOW .. JUST WOW’: Dhanush Praises Predator Badlands As Film Opens With $80 Million Worldwide
‘WOW .. JUST WOW’: Dhanush Praises Predator Badlands As Film Opens With $80 Million Worldwide
‘WOW .. JUST WOW’: Dhanush Praises Predator Badlands As Film Opens With $80 Million Worldwide

QUICK LINKS