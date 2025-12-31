Yash’s ‘Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups’ Makers Unveils Nayanthara As Ganga; First Look Poster Released

Toxic Film: The makers of Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups have revealed a striking new poster introducing Nayanthara as Ganga, further intensifying anticipation for the film’s theatrical release on March 19, 2026. The latest reveal follows the recently released character looks of Huma Qureshi and Kiara Advani, offering a deeper glimpse into the film’s dark and stylised universe.

Nayanthara’s First Look Sets The Tone

Nayanthara’s first look presents her as a powerful and commanding presence in the world of Toxic. Composed, fearless and lethal, her character Ganga is shown wielding a gun with calm authority. Set against the backdrop of a grand casino entrance, the visual highlights opulence, danger and control, positioning Ganga as a character who dominates her surroundings and plays by her own rules.

The poster suggests that Ganga will be a pivotal force in the narrative of what is being billed as Yash’s most ambitious project to date.

Director Geetu Mohandas On Casting Nayanthara

Director Geetu Mohandas said casting Nayanthara brought an unexpected depth to the character. “Nayan is a celebrated star with an extraordinary screen presence, but Toxic will show her in a way audiences haven’t seen before. As the shoot progressed, I realised how closely her own personality aligned with Ganga. The depth, restraint and emotional clarity she brought weren’t added layers, they were innate,” Mohandas said, adding that the collaboration also led to a lasting personal bond.

All About Toxic: A Fairytale For Grown-Ups

Marking Yash’s return after the record-breaking KGF: Chapter 2, Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups has been generating strong buzz across film industries. The film is written by Yash and Geetu Mohandas and directed by Mohandas.

Shot simultaneously in Kannada and English, the film will also release in dubbed versions across multiple Indian languages, reflecting its global scale. The technical crew includes National Award-winning cinematographer Rajeev Ravi, music composer Ravi Basrur, editor Ujwal Kulkarni and production designer TP Abid.

Toxic is scheduled for a wide theatrical release on March 19, 2026, coinciding with Eid, Ugadi and Gudi Padwa, positioning it for a major festive box office opening.

