LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ceasefire 4th largest economy Cricket iran CSX freight train accident Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death bangladesh ceasefire 4th largest economy Cricket iran CSX freight train accident Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death bangladesh ceasefire 4th largest economy Cricket iran CSX freight train accident Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death bangladesh ceasefire 4th largest economy Cricket iran CSX freight train accident Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death bangladesh
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ceasefire 4th largest economy Cricket iran CSX freight train accident Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death bangladesh ceasefire 4th largest economy Cricket iran CSX freight train accident Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death bangladesh ceasefire 4th largest economy Cricket iran CSX freight train accident Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death bangladesh ceasefire 4th largest economy Cricket iran CSX freight train accident Mohsin Naqvi deepti sharma Amaira death bangladesh
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > How Much Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Lost Due To Middle East Ban? Distributor Reveals

How Much Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Lost Due To Middle East Ban? Distributor Reveals

Dhurandhar: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film overseas in 2025, crossing the $27 million mark outside India. The film’s international run, however, came with a significant setback, as it was denied release in several key Middle Eastern markets, an absence that, according to the makers, led to a major revenue loss.

How Much Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Lost Due To Middle East Ban? Distributor Reveals (Pic Credits: X)
How Much Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Lost Due To Middle East Ban? Distributor Reveals (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 31, 2025 11:09:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

How Much Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Lost Due To Middle East Ban? Distributor Reveals

Dhurandhar: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film overseas in 2025, earning nearly ₹228 crore outside India. The film’s international success, however, came despite a major setback, its non-release in several Middle Eastern markets which the makers say resulted in a significant revenue loss.

You Might Be Interested In

Ban Cost Film Around ₹90 Crore: Distributor

Distributor Parnab Kapadia said the absence of a Middle East release had a clear financial impact, especially for an action-driven film. “Action films have traditionally performed exceptionally well in the Middle East. We believe the film lost at least ₹90 crore in overseas box office due to the ban,” he said.

Kapadia added that the team respected the regulations of each territory. “We are not the first film to face this situation. Fighter and several other films were also denied release earlier. Despite our efforts, Dhurandhar found its audience in other parts of the world,” he noted.

You Might Be Interested In

Holiday Travel Helped Offset Losses

The distributor pointed out that the film’s late-December release helped it recover some lost ground. During the holiday season, many viewers from the Gulf travel to Europe and North America. “Travelling audiences made time to watch the film during their trips. The festive holiday window worked in our favour,” Kapadia said.

Strong Overseas Run Pushes Global Collection

Dhurandhar did not release in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Pakistan, markets that have become crucial for Indian films in recent years. Despite this, the Ranveer Singh-starrer dominated the overseas box office.

In 26 days, the film earned approximately ₹228 crore overseas, including nearly ₹141 crore from North America alone. Powered by its strong international and domestic performance, Dhurandhar has gone on to collect ₹1,101 crore worldwide, cementing its place as one of the biggest box office successes of 2025.

READ MORE: Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 26: Ranveer Singh’s Blockbuster Nears Rs 1,100 crore, Chases Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan Record

First published on: Dec 31, 2025 11:09 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Aditya Dharbox officeDhurandharHighest Grossing Indian filmindian-filmranveer singh

RELATED News

After Ranveer Singh’s Abrupt Exit From Don 3, Is Hrithik Roshan The New Lead In Farhan Akhtar’s Directorial? Here’s The Truth

Naagin 7 Review: Fans Give Thumbs Up To Priyanka Chahar, Tejasswi-Karan Cameos, Grand VFX Adds Intrigue To Supernatural Drama

After AP Dhillon Kissing Row, Orry Releases ‘The Truth’ Video In Support Of Tara Sutaria And Veer Pahariya, Says ‘What The Media Won’t Show…’

Actor Mohanlal’s Mother Santhakumari Dies At 90

Danish Alfaaz Unleashes the Ultimate Party Banger of the Season – ‘Dirham’

LATEST NEWS

India Rejects China’s Mediation Claim, Says Pakistan Requested Ceasefire After Operation Sindoor – Reports

India Is Now World’s 4th Largest Economy After Toppling Japan – Germany Next? The High-Stakes Road To No. 3 Explained

Former Australia Batter Damien Martyn Put In Induced Coma, Undergoing Treatment For Meningitis

Ocean’s Eleven Heist Recreated: German Bank Robbed Over Christmas, $35 Million Vanish After Thieves Drill Into 3,000 Vaults, Loot Cash, Gold & Jewellery

{LIVE} Bodoland Lottery Result Today (31.12.2025) Live Updates: Assam State Lottery Wednesday Lucky Draw At 3 PM – Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

[LIVE] Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result 1 PM Today (31.12.2025): Dear Wednesday Lucky Winner 1st Prize Rs. 1 Crore Winner Ticket – Check Complete Winner List and Prize Details

[OUT] | Shillong Teer Lottery Result Today (31.12.2025) Live Updates: Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List

Why Are Iranians Protesting? Mullahs Under Fire As Students, Merchants Take To The Streets

Stock Market Today: Year-End Jitters Or Fresh Breakout? Nifty Reclaims 26,000- What Traders Need To Track Today

New Year Travel Plans Hit By Delhi Fog? Airlines, Airport Release Advisories; Check Weather Updates

How Much Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Lost Due To Middle East Ban? Distributor Reveals

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How Much Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Lost Due To Middle East Ban? Distributor Reveals

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How Much Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Lost Due To Middle East Ban? Distributor Reveals
How Much Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Lost Due To Middle East Ban? Distributor Reveals
How Much Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Lost Due To Middle East Ban? Distributor Reveals
How Much Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Lost Due To Middle East Ban? Distributor Reveals

QUICK LINKS