How Much Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Lost Due To Middle East Ban? Distributor Reveals

Dhurandhar: Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar has emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film overseas in 2025, earning nearly ₹228 crore outside India. The film’s international success, however, came despite a major setback, its non-release in several Middle Eastern markets which the makers say resulted in a significant revenue loss.

Ban Cost Film Around ₹90 Crore: Distributor

Distributor Parnab Kapadia said the absence of a Middle East release had a clear financial impact, especially for an action-driven film. “Action films have traditionally performed exceptionally well in the Middle East. We believe the film lost at least ₹90 crore in overseas box office due to the ban,” he said.

Kapadia added that the team respected the regulations of each territory. “We are not the first film to face this situation. Fighter and several other films were also denied release earlier. Despite our efforts, Dhurandhar found its audience in other parts of the world,” he noted.

Holiday Travel Helped Offset Losses

The distributor pointed out that the film’s late-December release helped it recover some lost ground. During the holiday season, many viewers from the Gulf travel to Europe and North America. “Travelling audiences made time to watch the film during their trips. The festive holiday window worked in our favour,” Kapadia said.

Strong Overseas Run Pushes Global Collection

Dhurandhar did not release in Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Pakistan, markets that have become crucial for Indian films in recent years. Despite this, the Ranveer Singh-starrer dominated the overseas box office.

In 26 days, the film earned approximately ₹228 crore overseas, including nearly ₹141 crore from North America alone. Powered by its strong international and domestic performance, Dhurandhar has gone on to collect ₹1,101 crore worldwide, cementing its place as one of the biggest box office successes of 2025.

