LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ayush Mhatre Ayush Mhtare Iran-US talks Elvish Yadav islamabad asim munir Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit Ayush Mhatre Ayush Mhtare Iran-US talks Elvish Yadav islamabad asim munir Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit Ayush Mhatre Ayush Mhtare Iran-US talks Elvish Yadav islamabad asim munir Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit Ayush Mhatre Ayush Mhtare Iran-US talks Elvish Yadav islamabad asim munir Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ayush Mhatre Ayush Mhtare Iran-US talks Elvish Yadav islamabad asim munir Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit Ayush Mhatre Ayush Mhtare Iran-US talks Elvish Yadav islamabad asim munir Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit Ayush Mhatre Ayush Mhtare Iran-US talks Elvish Yadav islamabad asim munir Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit Ayush Mhatre Ayush Mhtare Iran-US talks Elvish Yadav islamabad asim munir Delhi Biker Dies After Falling Into Open Jal Board Pit
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > YRF Breaks Silence On Mardaani 3 Delhi Missing Girls Link: ‘We Strongly Deny Accusations’ Amid Social Media Storm

YRF Breaks Silence On Mardaani 3 Delhi Missing Girls Link: ‘We Strongly Deny Accusations’ Amid Social Media Storm

Yash Raj Films has denied allegations that Mardaani 3 used Delhi’s missing girls reports as a promotional tactic. The studio said it follows ethical practices and blamed social media misinformation for linking the film’s human trafficking theme to real data.

YRF Denies Using Delhi Missing Girls Data to Promote Mardaani 3, Calls Viral Claims Misleading
YRF Denies Using Delhi Missing Girls Data to Promote Mardaani 3, Calls Viral Claims Misleading

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 7, 2026 00:33:04 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

YRF Breaks Silence On Mardaani 3 Delhi Missing Girls Link: ‘We Strongly Deny Accusations’ Amid Social Media Storm

The combination of movie advertising and actual statistical evidence has created a major controversy that currently affects the capital city. Yash Raj Films (YRF) has officially distanced itself from accusations that the marketing for Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 exploited sensitive reports regarding missing girls in Delhi to build “hype.”

The movie, which first showed on January 30, presents the brutal truth about human trafficking, yet its distribution period matched with an internet wildfire of posts asserting that more than 800 girls disappeared within a two-week period.

The studio issued a special announcement to clarify their 50-year history of maintaining ethical practices and open operations because public trust in them had started to decline.

You Might Be Interested In

Promotional Ethics

The studio Yash Raj Films denies the claim that they used human suffering to create successful box office results. The studio answers by showing how creative storytelling differs from sharing real police information.

The group trusts local authorities to explain all facts about missing persons reports because they believe police reports must be presented without any intentional efforts to make them seem more important.

The defense arises during a period when digital marketing practices create confusion between actual events and fictional content, which results in a discussion about how social media platforms can spread false information through their portrayal of a movie’s main themes.

Regulatory Oversight

The Delhi Police and political leaders increased their threat level through their decision to identify the viral panic as a “paid promotion” method. The authorities confirmed existing missing person statistics, but they condemned the deceptive methods used to create mass panic among the public.

Amit Malviya who leads the BJP IT Cell showed that the upcoming legal evaluation will target campaigns that supposedly exist to increase film recognition. The central issue of this dispute exists between the actual public response, which involves influencers and the planned guerrilla marketing strategy, which businesses created.

The ongoing investigation shows how production houses must maintain both legal and moral responsibility when they deal with delicate social matters.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Craze: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna’s ‘The Revenge’ Saga Teaser Draws Mixed Reactions, Fans Upset Over Glimpse Repeat, Some Blown Away With ‘Naya Hindustan’ Warning

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 12:33 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Delhi missing girlsmardaani-3Rani MukerjiYash Raj Films statementYRF controversy

RELATED News

Centre Orders Netflix To Remove Manoj Bajpayee’s Ghooskhor Pandat Teaser Amid Alleged Casteist Title Controversy

Was The Big Diamond Ring A Lie? Truth Behind Elvish Yadav And Jiya Shankar’s Rumoured Engagement Is Out, Know Real Reason Here

‘With Love’ Movie Review: Abishan Jeevinth And Anaswara Rajan’s Nostalgic Romance Strikes A Chord; Netizens Praise Their Onscreen Chemistry

Malayalam Actor Maniyanpilla Raju Arrested After Hit-And-Run; Superstar Who Appeared in Over 400 Films Released on Bail- Watch Crash Video

Vadh 2 Review: Sanjay Mishra, Neena Gupta Anchor a Gripping Jail Mystery, But the Suspense Fades Too Soon

LATEST NEWS

YRF Breaks Silence On Mardaani 3 Delhi Missing Girls Link: ‘We Strongly Deny Accusations’ Amid Social Media Storm

Travelling To Delhi In February? Hotel Prices May Shock You As AI Impact Summit 2026 Takes Over

Asim Munir Linked To Islamabad Mosque Blast? Ex-Pak Major’s Chilling ‘He Will Do Something’ Warning Resurfaces

IND vs ENG U19 World Cup | From Glory to Now: Where Are India’s U19 World Cup-Winning Captains Today?

U19 World Cup 2026 Final Match Report: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s Record-Breaking Century Powers India to Sixth Title, Beat England by 100 Runs

EXCLUSIVE | T20 World Cup 2026: “We Are Here to Beat India and Pakistan,” Says Netherlands Bowler Logan van Beek

IND vs ENG U19 Final: Narendra Modi, Sachin Tendulkar Hail Ayush Mhatre-Led Team India for Historic Sixth World Cup Title

IND vs ENG U19 Final: ‘This Is Just the Beginning’ — Ayush Mhatre’s Childhood Coach on India’s Historic Sixth World Cup Title | EXCLUSIVE

Iran Refuses To Halt Uranium Enrichment During Nuclear Talks With US, Demands Comprehensive Sanction Relief

Who Were The Three Naxals Killed During Maharashtra Police Anti Maoist Operation? Camps Destroyed But C-60 Commando Loses His Life

YRF Breaks Silence On Mardaani 3 Delhi Missing Girls Link: ‘We Strongly Deny Accusations’ Amid Social Media Storm

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

YRF Breaks Silence On Mardaani 3 Delhi Missing Girls Link: ‘We Strongly Deny Accusations’ Amid Social Media Storm

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

YRF Breaks Silence On Mardaani 3 Delhi Missing Girls Link: ‘We Strongly Deny Accusations’ Amid Social Media Storm
YRF Breaks Silence On Mardaani 3 Delhi Missing Girls Link: ‘We Strongly Deny Accusations’ Amid Social Media Storm
YRF Breaks Silence On Mardaani 3 Delhi Missing Girls Link: ‘We Strongly Deny Accusations’ Amid Social Media Storm
YRF Breaks Silence On Mardaani 3 Delhi Missing Girls Link: ‘We Strongly Deny Accusations’ Amid Social Media Storm

QUICK LINKS