YRF Breaks Silence On Mardaani 3 Delhi Missing Girls Link: ‘We Strongly Deny Accusations’ Amid Social Media Storm

The combination of movie advertising and actual statistical evidence has created a major controversy that currently affects the capital city. Yash Raj Films (YRF) has officially distanced itself from accusations that the marketing for Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 exploited sensitive reports regarding missing girls in Delhi to build “hype.”

The movie, which first showed on January 30, presents the brutal truth about human trafficking, yet its distribution period matched with an internet wildfire of posts asserting that more than 800 girls disappeared within a two-week period.

The studio issued a special announcement to clarify their 50-year history of maintaining ethical practices and open operations because public trust in them had started to decline.

Promotional Ethics

The studio Yash Raj Films denies the claim that they used human suffering to create successful box office results. The studio answers by showing how creative storytelling differs from sharing real police information.

The group trusts local authorities to explain all facts about missing persons reports because they believe police reports must be presented without any intentional efforts to make them seem more important.

The defense arises during a period when digital marketing practices create confusion between actual events and fictional content, which results in a discussion about how social media platforms can spread false information through their portrayal of a movie’s main themes.

Regulatory Oversight

The Delhi Police and political leaders increased their threat level through their decision to identify the viral panic as a “paid promotion” method. The authorities confirmed existing missing person statistics, but they condemned the deceptive methods used to create mass panic among the public.

Amit Malviya who leads the BJP IT Cell showed that the upcoming legal evaluation will target campaigns that supposedly exist to increase film recognition. The central issue of this dispute exists between the actual public response, which involves influencers and the planned guerrilla marketing strategy, which businesses created.

The ongoing investigation shows how production houses must maintain both legal and moral responsibility when they deal with delicate social matters.

