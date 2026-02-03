Dhurandhar 2 Craze: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna’s ‘The Revenge’ Saga Teaser Draws Mixed Reactions, Fans Upset Over Glimpse Repeat, Some Blown Away With ‘Naya Hindustan’ Warning

The first trailer for Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which audiences had eagerly anticipated, released its first footage on February 3, 2026, which brought about major changes to the film industry.

The sequel directed by Aditya Dhar brings back Ranveer Singh, who will portray Jaskirat Singh, a character that has become an iconic figure in contemporary action films.

The movie preview shows a shift to a stronger vengeful narrative, which will be performed by its top-tier actors, who include R. Madhavan and Sanjay Dutt. The teaser has become a global trend, which shows that the March 19 release now carries its most critical stakes.







Dhurandhar 2 Teaser Social Media Viral Impact

The online world experienced instant destruction when the hashtag #Dhurandhar2 reached the number one position on X which was formerly known as Twitter.

Fans study each moment of the fast-paced movie scenes to show their appreciation for Ranveer Singh’s dramatic body change and the film’s shadowy visual style. The initial responses from industry experts and top critics describe the teaser as a groundbreaking development that will transform the entire franchise.

The natural increase in online activity demonstrates that people throughout India have a strong desire to watch the film, which will simultaneously release in five different languages at multiple theaters.

Social media erupted with mixed reactions, with many saying “kaat diya” as Dhurandhar 2’s teaser repeated the same ending, leaving fans disappointed and questioning the fresh payoff.

Ranveer Singh vs Yash Toxic Clash 2026

The teaser release has created a historical theatrical battle, which will take place on March 19, 2026. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is set to compete against Yash’s upcoming film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups.

The “Ranveer vs. Yash” battle showcases an uncommon meeting between North and South Indian movie stars who both release their films during the profitable Eid holiday. The most important box office battle of the year will occur because Ranveer presents a revenge story and Yash assembles a star cast that features Nayanthara and Kiara Advani.

Also Read: Dhurandhar The Revenge – Who’s The Real ‘Bade Sahab’? Salman Khan Rumours Finally Exposed, Netizens Call It ‘AI’