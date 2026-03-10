Zootopia 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Judy Hopps And Nick Wilde’s New Crime Thriller Online

Zootopia 2 will proceed to digital distribution because its theatrical run achieved record-breaking box office success making it the all-time highest-grossing animated film.

Fans who missed the cinematic spectacle or want to see Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde together again can watch the official streaming window, which has just opened.

The sequel takes our favorite mammal characters to explore the new Marsh Market area while facing their latest adversary, Gary the snake, who is voiced by Ke Huy Quan.

The high-definition streaming wait for Disney’s digital platform will end soon because the company maintains its schedule, which releases major films approximately 100 days after their initial showings in theaters.

Zootopia 2 Disney+ Streaming Date

The global digital premiere begins this week. Zootopia 2 will become available on the Disney+ streaming service starting Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

The film will be available to subscribers in breathtaking 4K Ultra HD without any extra fees. The film will release on JioHotstar in India on March 13, 2026, which matches the platform’s synchronized Disney releases.

The “mammal metropolis” maintains its status as a leading player in home entertainment because the movie achieved enormous success with its $1.86 billion box office performance.

Rent or Buy Zootopia 2 on Digital VOD

The film is currently accessible through video-on-demand (VOD) platforms for people who want to watch the movie permanently without paying for a monthly subscription. Zootopia 2 is available for rent or purchase through Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Google Play Movies.

The digital purchase, which became available in late January, includes exclusive bonus content that features The Making of Marsh Market and various deleted scenes with the new reptile characters. The adventure has become easier to access because you can either stream it through a subscription or buy it directly.

