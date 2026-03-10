Zootopia 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Judy Hopps And Nick Wilde’s New Crime Thriller Online

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela donald trump Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu aamir khan ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan Calvin Klein Chiraiya movie entertainment news Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela donald trump Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu aamir khan ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan Calvin Klein Chiraiya movie entertainment news Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela donald trump Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu aamir khan ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan Calvin Klein Chiraiya movie entertainment news Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela donald trump Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu aamir khan ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan Calvin Klein Chiraiya movie entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela donald trump Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu aamir khan ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan Calvin Klein Chiraiya movie entertainment news Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela donald trump Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu aamir khan ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan Calvin Klein Chiraiya movie entertainment news Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela donald trump Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu aamir khan ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan Calvin Klein Chiraiya movie entertainment news Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela donald trump Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu aamir khan ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan Calvin Klein Chiraiya movie entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Zootopia 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Judy Hopps And Nick Wilde’s New Crime Thriller Online

Zootopia 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Judy Hopps And Nick Wilde’s New Crime Thriller Online

Zootopia 2 begins its global digital premiere on Disney+ from March 11, 2026, with the India release on JioHotstar on March 13. The sequel follows Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde exploring Marsh Market while facing Gary the snake, voiced by Ke Huy Quan, after its record-breaking $1.86B box office run.

Zootopia 2 OTT Release
Zootopia 2 OTT Release

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 10, 2026 10:25:49 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Zootopia 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Judy Hopps And Nick Wilde’s New Crime Thriller Online

Zootopia 2 will proceed to digital distribution because its theatrical run achieved record-breaking box office success making it the all-time highest-grossing animated film.

Fans who missed the cinematic spectacle or want to see Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde together again can watch the official streaming window, which has just opened.

The sequel takes our favorite mammal characters to explore the new Marsh Market area while facing their latest adversary, Gary the snake, who is voiced by Ke Huy Quan.

You Might Be Interested In

The high-definition streaming wait for Disney’s digital platform will end soon because the company maintains its schedule, which releases major films approximately 100 days after their initial showings in theaters.

Zootopia 2 Disney+ Streaming Date

The global digital premiere begins this week. Zootopia 2 will become available on the Disney+ streaming service starting Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

The film will be available to subscribers in breathtaking 4K Ultra HD without any extra fees. The film will release on JioHotstar in India on March 13, 2026, which matches the platform’s synchronized Disney releases.

The “mammal metropolis” maintains its status as a leading player in home entertainment because the movie achieved enormous success with its $1.86 billion box office performance.

Rent or Buy Zootopia 2 on Digital VOD

The film is currently accessible through video-on-demand (VOD) platforms for people who want to watch the movie permanently without paying for a monthly subscription. Zootopia 2 is available for rent or purchase through Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Google Play Movies.

The digital purchase, which became available in late January, includes exclusive bonus content that features The Making of Marsh Market and various deleted scenes with the new reptile characters. The adventure has become easier to access because you can either stream it through a subscription or buy it directly.

Also Read: Mardaani 3 OTT Release Date: Rani Mukerji’s High-Octane Cop Thriller Coming Online Soon After Blockbuster January 30 Theatrical Release

First published on: Mar 10, 2026 10:25 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Zootopia 2 OTT releaseZootopia 2 streaming

RELATED News

Urvashi Rautela Breaks Down While Leaving Kuwait Amid US-Israel-Iran War, Appeals To Fans: ‘I Need Your Prayers’

Avatar 4 In The Making? James Cameron Reveals Exciting Details Of The Next Installment After Fire And Ash

Dhurandhar 2 Live Updates: Ranveer Singh Starrer Advance Booking Now Open, Fans Rush To Secure Tickets For High-Octane Action Sequel

Sitaare Zameen Par OTT Release Date: Aamir Khan’s Inspiring Sports Drama To Stream Online Soon- Here’s When And How To Watch

One Piece Season 2 OTT Release: Check Date, India Streaming Time, Episode Guide And How Fans Can Watch The Series

LATEST NEWS

Zootopia 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Judy Hopps And Nick Wilde’s New Crime Thriller Online

Is Dubai International Airport Open Today? Here Are The Latest Flight Updates For March 10 Amid US-Israel-Iran War

Poco X8 Pro Series To Debut In India: MediaTek Chipset, 100W Fast Charging, And HyperOS 3—Check All Features, Launch Date And Price

Stock Market Today: Nifty Opens Above 24,000, Sensex Rises By 580 Points After Crash – Here’s Why Market Is Surging

‘India Deserved It’: Shahid Afridi Makes U-Turn, Reveals the Real Reason Behind Their T20 World Cup 2026 Win

‘Won’t Allow One Litre Of Oil To Export’: Iran Draws Battle Line, Says It Will Decide End Of War As Trump Warns To Take Over Strait Of Hormuz, ‘Will Hit ‘20 Times Harder’

LPG Crisis In India? Mumbai, Bengaluru Restaurants Warn Of Shutdown In 48 Hours, Government Responds, Asks Refineries To…

Stock Market Today Outlook: Will Sensex, Nifty Rebound After Crash As Trump Signals End To Iran War, Oil Prices Slide?

Benjamin Netanyahu Killed In Iran Strike? Truth Behind Viral Claims About The Killings Of Israeli PM, Ben-Gvir And Iddo Netanyahu

Are Sleeper Cells Being Activated Abroad? US Report Reveals Encrypted Iranian Messages Following Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei’s Killing

Zootopia 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Judy Hopps And Nick Wilde’s New Crime Thriller Online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Zootopia 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Judy Hopps And Nick Wilde’s New Crime Thriller Online

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Zootopia 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Judy Hopps And Nick Wilde’s New Crime Thriller Online
Zootopia 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Judy Hopps And Nick Wilde’s New Crime Thriller Online
Zootopia 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Judy Hopps And Nick Wilde’s New Crime Thriller Online
Zootopia 2 OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Judy Hopps And Nick Wilde’s New Crime Thriller Online

QUICK LINKS