How Did Argentine Media Describe Lionel Messi’s ‘Messy Kolkata’ Scenes?

The Argentine media has had a very strong response to the chaotic situation that took place in Kolkata during the event related to Lionel Messi, which was expected to be very important, calling it ‘shocking’, ‘poorly managed’, and ‘deeply troubling’. Several of the most important newspapers and sports websites in Argentina showed pictures of protesting people, confused fans, and police intervention framing the situation as a warning about the mismanagement of global sports icons. The stories all concurred that the controversy was not about Messi but rather about the way that his name was used for an event that mismanaged the promise of great expectations.

‘Chaos Because of Messi in India’ La Nación Reported

Reports from Argentina made a very loud focus on the difference between the hype and the reality. The fans through the coverage were let to believe that Messi would be there or would be very much associated with the event, but then they only got the uncertainty and the last minute confusion. The Argentine journalists were stating that the situation outside the venue was very chaotic, with the big audiences keeping on growing increasingly impatient as no clarifications were coming. A lot of reports mentioned that in a country like Argentina, where Messi is regarded as a national icon, any false use of his name overseas would immediately lead to scrutiny.

A frequent subject in Argentine press was the event’s organizers’ criticism. Poor planning, lack of communication, and irresponsible promotion were among the negative aspects pointed out by the headlines which were claimed that basic crowd management protocols were ignored. The arrest of the organizer was mentioned in almost every media outlet and was interpreted as proof of serious administrative failures. Their ‘public relations disaster’ label for the incident and the warning that such acts could ruin the credibility of international sporting events, especially in the case of basketball being one of the most popular sports in emerging football markets, were some of the strongest remarks made by the media.

‘Unleashed Madness’ Ole Reported

Criticism from Argentina also brought concern for the safety of the fans, and the media showed police struggling to maintain order, overcrowding, and even fights among the crowd. The experts said that Messi’s huge popularity around the world sets a high bar for the organizers everywhere else, especially in the countries where millions of the fans are supporting him. The media reported this issue with the remark that the dismay caused by the mismanagement of the situation can in no time change into anger and that the authorities and the organizers have to make sure that nobody doubts their honesty.

Ultimately, Argentine media was viewing the Kolkata incident as an unequivocal reminder of the dangers of misusing a global superstar’s name without the necessary backing. Although confirming Messi’s distance from the conflict, the writings insisted that the situation should be a learning point for the event planners all over the globe. The mood was characterized by disappointment rather than by enmity, indicating that the supporters were entitled to better preparation and sincere communication. The incident for Argentine press was not so much a matter of scandal as a question of responsibility in the era of global sports fandom.

Also Read: Lionel Messi Is Insured Up To $900 Million But Why The ‘Insurance’ Factor Is Stopping Him From Playing A Full Match During His India Tour? Everything Explained