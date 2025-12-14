LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
australia latest sports news India Jordan relations john cena US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket australia latest sports news India Jordan relations john cena US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket australia latest sports news India Jordan relations john cena US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket australia latest sports news India Jordan relations john cena US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
australia latest sports news India Jordan relations john cena US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket australia latest sports news India Jordan relations john cena US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket australia latest sports news India Jordan relations john cena US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket australia latest sports news India Jordan relations john cena US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket
LIVE TV
Home > Explainer > How Did Argentine Media Describe Lionel Messi’s ‘Messy Kolkata’ Scenes?

How Did Argentine Media Describe Lionel Messi’s ‘Messy Kolkata’ Scenes?

The Argentine media labeled Lionel Messi’s trip to India as tumultuous, putting the blame on the organisers’ inefficiency, discontented followers, and tumultuousness at the venue in Kolkata. The accounts underscored that Messi had to exit prematurely due to the chaos and the operators were already under heavy criticism, one even getting arrested.

How Did Argentine Media Describe Lionel Messi's 'Messy Kolkata' Scenes? (Pic Credits: ANI)
How Did Argentine Media Describe Lionel Messi's 'Messy Kolkata' Scenes? (Pic Credits: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 14, 2025 14:54:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

How Did Argentine Media Describe Lionel Messi’s ‘Messy Kolkata’ Scenes?

The Argentine media has had a very strong response to the chaotic situation that took place in Kolkata during the event related to Lionel Messi, which was expected to be very important, calling it ‘shocking’, ‘poorly managed’, and ‘deeply troubling’. Several of the most important newspapers and sports websites in Argentina showed pictures of protesting people, confused fans, and police intervention framing the situation as a warning about the mismanagement of global sports icons. The stories all concurred that the controversy was not about Messi but rather about the way that his name was used for an event that mismanaged the promise of great expectations.

‘Chaos Because of Messi in India’ La Nación Reported

Reports from Argentina made a very loud focus on the difference between the hype and the reality. The fans through the coverage were let to believe that Messi would be there or would be very much associated with the event, but then they only got the uncertainty and the last minute confusion. The Argentine journalists were stating that the situation outside the venue was very chaotic, with the big audiences keeping on growing increasingly impatient as no clarifications were coming. A lot of reports mentioned that in a country like Argentina, where Messi is regarded as a national icon, any false use of his name overseas would immediately lead to scrutiny.

A frequent subject in Argentine press was the event’s organizers’ criticism. Poor planning, lack of communication, and irresponsible promotion were among the negative aspects pointed out by the headlines which were claimed that basic crowd management protocols were ignored. The arrest of the organizer was mentioned in almost every media outlet and was interpreted as proof of serious administrative failures. Their ‘public relations disaster’ label for the incident and the warning that such acts could ruin the credibility of international sporting events, especially in the case of basketball being one of the most popular sports in emerging football markets, were some of the strongest remarks made by the media.

‘Unleashed Madness’ Ole Reported

Criticism from Argentina also brought concern for the safety of the fans, and the media showed police struggling to maintain order, overcrowding, and even fights among the crowd. The experts said that Messi’s huge popularity around the world sets a high bar for the organizers everywhere else, especially in the countries where millions of the fans are supporting him. The media reported this issue with the remark that the dismay caused by the mismanagement of the situation can in no time change into anger and that the authorities and the organizers have to make sure that nobody doubts their honesty.

Ultimately, Argentine media was viewing the Kolkata incident as an unequivocal reminder of the dangers of misusing a global superstar’s name without the necessary backing. Although confirming Messi’s distance from the conflict, the writings insisted that the situation should be a learning point for the event planners all over the globe. The mood was characterized by disappointment rather than by enmity, indicating that the supporters were entitled to better preparation and sincere communication. The incident for Argentine press was not so much a matter of scandal as a question of responsibility in the era of global sports fandom.

Also Read: Lionel Messi Is Insured Up To $900 Million But Why The ‘Insurance’ Factor Is Stopping Him From Playing A Full Match During His India Tour? Everything Explained

First published on: Dec 14, 2025 2:54 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: argentina mediaArgentine media on Messi IndiaLionel Messi India visitMessi breaking newsmessi india visitMessi Kolkata chaosMessi Salt Lake StadiumMessi Suarez De Paul India

RELATED News

Will Yashasvi Jaiswal Not Open During India vs South Africa 3rd T20I? Young Batter Sends Reminder To Selectors With A Match-Winning Ton In SMAT

Why Did Shilpa Shetty Shut Her Iconic Restaurant Bastian Bandra Amid Rs 60 Crore Fraud Allegations? Here’s What You Didn’t Know

Virat Kohli Lands In Delhi, Internet Abuzz With Lionel Messi Meet Talks

Lionel Messi Is Insured Up To $900 Million But Why The ‘Insurance’ Factor Is Stopping Him From Playing A Full Match During His India Tour? Everything Explained

India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup: Fans Call Ahmed Hussain ‘Flying Superman’ After PAK Fielder Takes Blinder Against IND | WATCH

LATEST NEWS

Indian Railways To Launch First Fully Made-In-India Hydrogen Train, Here’s What You Need To Know

Who Is Satya Naidu? Bigg Boss Former Contestant Sparks Chaos At Bastian Bengaluru Owned By Shilpa Shetty, Heated Argument Goes Viral

How Did Argentine Media Describe Lionel Messi’s ‘Messy Kolkata’ Scenes?

Australia Horror: Two Men Armed With Guns Open Fire At Bondi Beach During Hanukkah Celebration, 10 Killed As Cops Neutralize Shooters

Skoda Slavia Facelift Spotted Testing In India: Expected Features, Design Changes, And All You Need To Know

Prada Bag, European Decor, Rado Watches: ED Raid in Cough Syrup Case Reveals Ex-UP Constable’s 7,000-Sq-Ft Luxury Mansion

Who Is R Sreelekha? From Kerala’s First Woman IPS Officer To BJP’s Mayoral Contender In Thiruvananthapuram

Bareilly Wedding Shocker: Bride Calls Off Marriage After Groom Demands Brezza Car And Rs 20 Lakh Dowry At The Last Minute, WATCH

India vs Pakistan U19 Asia Cup: Fans Call Ahmed Hussain ‘Flying Superman’ After PAK Fielder Takes Blinder Against IND | WATCH

Geminid Meteor Shower Lights Up The Sky This Weekend: Best Time To Watch And Why It’s Special

How Did Argentine Media Describe Lionel Messi’s ‘Messy Kolkata’ Scenes?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

How Did Argentine Media Describe Lionel Messi’s ‘Messy Kolkata’ Scenes?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

How Did Argentine Media Describe Lionel Messi’s ‘Messy Kolkata’ Scenes?
How Did Argentine Media Describe Lionel Messi’s ‘Messy Kolkata’ Scenes?
How Did Argentine Media Describe Lionel Messi’s ‘Messy Kolkata’ Scenes?
How Did Argentine Media Describe Lionel Messi’s ‘Messy Kolkata’ Scenes?

QUICK LINKS