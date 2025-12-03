LIVE TV
Home > Explainer > Know What It Takes To Be Putin's Bodyguard As India On High Alert Ahead Of Russian President's 2-Day Visit

Know What It Takes To Be Putin’s Bodyguard As India On High Alert Ahead Of Russian President’s 2-Day Visit

The Russian president's trip to India has been assured by a very strong five layered security comprising commandos, snipers, drones, AI surveillance and coordinated multi agency monitoring. The highly trained bodyguard unit of Putin is at the very centre of this security system. This unit has been picked after rigorous physical, psychological and tactical testing to eliminate threats even before they are created.

(Image credit: ANI)
(Image credit: ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: December 3, 2025 15:30:49 IST

Know What It Takes To Be Putin’s Bodyguard As India On High Alert Ahead Of Russian President’s 2-Day Visit

During the meeting of Putin and India’s Prime Minister Modi on December 4-5, the Indian capital is to be turned into a fortified area armed with a complete security arrangement. A five layer security ring consisting of ground troops, security personnel, and guards has been established the moment he lands his flight and stays till he leaves.

What Does Putin’s Security Include During His Visit To India?

The security includes all travel routes covered with drones and jammers, AI monitored and face recognition cameras, sharpshooters discreetly located on the paths of movement, and the synchronization of several agencies’ monitoring through a central command room. Reports have it that more than 50 highly trained Russian security personnel are flying into Delhi to coordinate with the local and national forces in inspecting the security of the routes, places, and accommodations where the President will stay and move around.

What Does It Take To Be Putin’s Boduguard During His Visit To India?

The inner circle of Putin’s personal security detail usually includes an elite group of bodyguards who inhabit the outer wall of a fortress like scenario. This has been highlighted in one of the recent reports that these guards should be very strong and huge. They should also be no older than 35 years, mentally and physically fit. But being strong and bulky is just part of the task, the future bodyguards should have an operational psychology that is quite quick being able to foresee threats proactively, staying cool under pressure, and being able to act without attracting attention. The insiders reveal that the guardian’s task is not to embroil in gun fights but rather to outsmart the situation by preventing it from happening.

Putin’s India Visit In Focus

The layered method featuring advanced monitoring, heavily armed border security, and a selected close group of specialized staff not only shows how seriously the Kremlin and Indian officials consider the visit but also reveals the extent of their concern. The total operation denotes a basic but strong objective to allow the Russian leader to pass through the Indian capital in such a way that he is surrounded by a mobile and almost unseen fortress, where all the dangers are forecasted, and all the arrangements are being tightly managed.

First published on: Dec 3, 2025 3:22 PM IST
Why Team India Is Without Shubman Gill In The 2nd ODI vs South Africa?

Know What It Takes To Be Putin’s Bodyguard As India On High Alert Ahead Of Russian President’s 2-Day Visit

QUICK LINKS