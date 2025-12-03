What Is RELOS Agreement? Russia Approves Key Defence Pact With India Ahead of Putin’s Delhi Visit | Explained

Russia’s State Duma, its lower house of parliament, on Tuesday ratified the Reciprocal Exchange of Logistic Support (RELOS) agreement with India, just days before President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to New Delhi on December 4–5. The pact, signed on February 18 between both governments, was forwarded to the lower house last week by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin for approval.

Addressing the plenary session, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin stressed the importance of the bilateral partnership.

“Our relations with India are strategic and comprehensive, and we value them. We understand that today’s ratification of the agreement is another step toward reciprocity and, of course, the development of our relations,” he said.

What is The RELOS Agreement?

RELOS establishes a formal mechanism for deploying Russian military formations, aircraft and warships to India, and for India to do the same in Russia, along with the processes governing their logistical support. Previous Russian assessments have suggested the arrangement could also support operations in challenging zones, including the Arctic.

According to the agreement, the framework regulates not only the movement of troops and equipment but also the logistics tied to those deployments.

The system is designed for use during:

Joint military exercises and training

Humanitarian assistance missions

Disaster relief operations in natural or man-made crises

Other mutually agreed scenarios

A note published on the Duma’s official website stated that the ratification will make it easier for both nations to use each other’s airspace and allow port calls by Russian and Indian naval vessels. The document also emphasised that the agreement will strengthen broader military cooperation.

Why RELOS Matters: Key Features

Described as an essential administrative arrangement, the India–Russia RELOS pact aims to streamline military logistics and improve the efficiency of joint operations. Key features include:

Replenishment of supplies such as fuel, rations and spare parts, enabling sustained deployments in critical regions

Berthing and maintenance support for troops, warships and aircraft

Applicability in both wartime and peacetime missions

Enhanced maritime reach, particularly for India in strategically important areas

Improved Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA) through shared logistics and better information exchange

The logistical benefits are expected to make long-distance missions more cost-effective for both militaries.

Putin India Visit: Defence Talks to Feature in Putin-Modi Summit

Putin’s upcoming visit includes the 23rd annual bilateral summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where defence cooperation and trade are expected to dominate discussions.

Ahead of the visit, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov indicated that talks may cover a possible additional S-400 missile system and the Su-57 fifth-generation fighter jet. He called the Su-57 “the best plane in the world”, and highlighted Moscow’s willingness to deepen defence technology cooperation, including projects like BrahMos, according to ANI.

Russia has also expressed interest in expanding civilian nuclear collaboration. Peskov said Moscow is ready to offer India compact reactor technology and continues to support ongoing cooperation on major projects such as the Kudankulam nuclear power plant.

