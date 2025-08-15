LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Explainer > The Mountbatten Plan: The Story Behind Birth of India And Pakistan

The Mountbatten Plan: The Story Behind Birth of India And Pakistan

As India celebrates its 79th Independence Day, it's time to discuss one of the major events of modern history, the Mountbatten Plan, which reshaped the subcontinent and set the country to start a new journey. The Mountbatten Plan, which was proposed by the last British Viceroy Lord Louis Mountbatten, sought to expedite the end of colonial rule in British India. It is considered the final nail in the coffin for the transfer of power from the British to India.

The Mountbatten Plan: The Story Behind Birth of India And Pakistan
The Mountbatten Plan: The Story Behind Birth of India And Pakistan

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 15, 2025 17:32:00 IST

As India celebrates its 79th Independence Day, it’s good time to discuss one of the major events of modern history – the Mountbatten Plan, which reshaped the subcontinent and set the country to start a new journey.

The Mountbatten Plan, which was proposed by the last British Viceroy Lord Louis Mountbatten on June 3, 1947, sought to expedite the end of colonial rule in British India.

It is considered the final nail in the coffin for the transfer of power from the British to India. It stated that the British would transfer power to the Indian and Pakistani governments.

The plan became the foundation for the Indian Independence Act, 1947. The Act was passed by the British Parliament on July 5, 1947, and Royal Assent was granted on July 18, 1947.

The Indian Independence Act provided for the creation of two independent dominions – India and Pakistan.

Historians analysed that by the mid-20th century, British rule in India weakened due to World War 2. The Cripps Mission failed to reach a consensus over constitutional negotiations with Indian leaders, and the Quit India Movement exposed the British drawbacks and illustrated the need for a plan for Independence.

All the events subsequently propelled the British Prime Minister, Clement Attlee, to announce that the British would leave the Indian subcontinent soon. The growing unrest in British India, which the Britishers were unable to tackle the grim situation, added another concern to Attlee’s camp.

In a bid to handle affairs of British India, he appointed Lord Mountbatten, with the power to make decisions on the transfer of power.

Key Provisions of the Mountbatten Plan

The Mountbatten Plan outlined the framework for the partition and transfer of power in India. These provisions laid the foundation for the creation of two independent dominions, India and Pakistan.

Independence Date: The plan declared the day of Independence on August 15, 1947.

Partition of India: It proposed the division of British India into two dominions, India and Pakistan.

Autonomy and Sovereignty: Both new dominions, India and Pakistan, were granted full autonomy to draft their own constitutions.

Princely States: The princely states had the right to join either India or Pakistan.

Boundary Commissions: The plan set up a boundary commission to demarcate the borders between India and Pakistan.

Referendums: It allowed referendums to be held in the North-West Frontier Province (NWFP) and Sylhet district to determine their future.

Reactions To The Mountbatten Plan

The reactions were mixed. Initially, the Congress opposed the idea of dominion status, advocating for full sovereignty. Later, the Congress accepted the plan as it ensured a peaceful and quick transfer of power.

While Gandhi’s reaction was fierce, opposing the partition. He advised people not to accept the partition by heart.

The Mountbatten Plan Commenced

The Mountbatten Plan commenced on July 5, 1947, resulting in the passage of the Indian Independence Act by the British Parliament. It was implemented on August 15, 1947.

It created two independent dominions, India and Pakistan, marking the end of British rule in India. The implementation of the Indian Independence Act led to communal violence and mass migrations, and the creation of enmity between India and Pakistan.

The humanitarian crisis, resulting from the Independence Act, left an unforgettable memory for the people of both countries. Several movies were made, showcasing the sorrow and pain of partition. Books and novels were written on this horror of partition. Midnight’s Children, written by Salman Rushdie, A Train To Pakistan by Khushwant Singh, and Tamas Bhisham Sahni are considered the best accounts of the partition of India.

ALSO READ: India’s 79th Independence Day 2025: How Bihar Played A Key Role In India’s Independence Day?

Tags: 79th Independence DayAugust 15Indian independenceMountbatten Plan

RELATED News

IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams PM Modi For Praising RSS In His I-Day Speech
Did Congress Underestimate Muhammad Ali Jinnah? NCERT’s New Partition Lessons Spark Debate
Patna: Dead Bodies Of 2 Children Recovered From A Parked Car In Indrapuri
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Poet, The Orator, The Statesman

LATEST NEWS

NFL Stars React To Taylor Swift’s Game-Changing Debut At Chiefs Match
‘Long and Substantive’: Zelenskyy, Trump Align on Next Steps for Ukraine Peace
Will Monday’s Market Surprise Investors? What To Expect From The Stock Rally On August 18, 2025
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
Why Malaika Arora Cannot Take The ‘Liberty’ Of Retiring? Actress Reveals, “I felt I Was In A Situation…”
Barcelona Earn 11 Million Euros as Sporting CP Finalize Full Ownership of Trincao
Kingsley Coman Gets Recruited By Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia’s New Super Attack Emerges
‘Fake’ Putin Spotted at Alaska Summit? Conspiracy Theories Flood Internet
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Poet, The Orator, The Statesman
Uorfi Javed Defends Mrunal Thakur Over Bipasha Basu Controversy, ‘I’ve Said Some Sh*t In The Past Too’
The Mountbatten Plan: The Story Behind Birth of India And Pakistan

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

The Mountbatten Plan: The Story Behind Birth of India And Pakistan

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

The Mountbatten Plan: The Story Behind Birth of India And Pakistan
The Mountbatten Plan: The Story Behind Birth of India And Pakistan
The Mountbatten Plan: The Story Behind Birth of India And Pakistan
The Mountbatten Plan: The Story Behind Birth of India And Pakistan

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?