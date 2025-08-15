The Mountbatten Plan: The Story Behind Birth of India And Pakistan

As India celebrates its 79th Independence Day, it’s good time to discuss one of the major events of modern history – the Mountbatten Plan, which reshaped the subcontinent and set the country to start a new journey.

The Mountbatten Plan, which was proposed by the last British Viceroy Lord Louis Mountbatten on June 3, 1947, sought to expedite the end of colonial rule in British India.

It is considered the final nail in the coffin for the transfer of power from the British to India. It stated that the British would transfer power to the Indian and Pakistani governments.

The plan became the foundation for the Indian Independence Act, 1947. The Act was passed by the British Parliament on July 5, 1947, and Royal Assent was granted on July 18, 1947.

The Indian Independence Act provided for the creation of two independent dominions – India and Pakistan.

Historians analysed that by the mid-20th century, British rule in India weakened due to World War 2. The Cripps Mission failed to reach a consensus over constitutional negotiations with Indian leaders, and the Quit India Movement exposed the British drawbacks and illustrated the need for a plan for Independence.

All the events subsequently propelled the British Prime Minister, Clement Attlee, to announce that the British would leave the Indian subcontinent soon. The growing unrest in British India, which the Britishers were unable to tackle the grim situation, added another concern to Attlee’s camp.

In a bid to handle affairs of British India, he appointed Lord Mountbatten, with the power to make decisions on the transfer of power.

Key Provisions of the Mountbatten Plan

The Mountbatten Plan outlined the framework for the partition and transfer of power in India. These provisions laid the foundation for the creation of two independent dominions, India and Pakistan.

Independence Date: The plan declared the day of Independence on August 15, 1947.

Partition of India: It proposed the division of British India into two dominions, India and Pakistan.

Autonomy and Sovereignty: Both new dominions, India and Pakistan, were granted full autonomy to draft their own constitutions.

Princely States: The princely states had the right to join either India or Pakistan.

Boundary Commissions: The plan set up a boundary commission to demarcate the borders between India and Pakistan.

Referendums: It allowed referendums to be held in the North-West Frontier Province (NWFP) and Sylhet district to determine their future.

Reactions To The Mountbatten Plan

The reactions were mixed. Initially, the Congress opposed the idea of dominion status, advocating for full sovereignty. Later, the Congress accepted the plan as it ensured a peaceful and quick transfer of power.

While Gandhi’s reaction was fierce, opposing the partition. He advised people not to accept the partition by heart.

The Mountbatten Plan Commenced

The Mountbatten Plan commenced on July 5, 1947, resulting in the passage of the Indian Independence Act by the British Parliament. It was implemented on August 15, 1947.

It created two independent dominions, India and Pakistan, marking the end of British rule in India. The implementation of the Indian Independence Act led to communal violence and mass migrations, and the creation of enmity between India and Pakistan.

The humanitarian crisis, resulting from the Independence Act, left an unforgettable memory for the people of both countries. Several movies were made, showcasing the sorrow and pain of partition. Books and novels were written on this horror of partition. Midnight’s Children, written by Salman Rushdie, A Train To Pakistan by Khushwant Singh, and Tamas Bhisham Sahni are considered the best accounts of the partition of India.

