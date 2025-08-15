LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > India > India’s 79th Independence Day 2025: How Bihar Played A Key Role In India’s Independence Day?

India’s 79th Independence Day 2025: How Bihar Played A Key Role In India’s Independence Day?

India marks its 79th Independence Day today on August 15, 2025 and it marked India's freedom from over 200 years of British colonial rule on August 15, 1947. People from all parts of India, including Bihar, played a pivotal role in India’s independence. Talking about Bihar, freedom fighters like Babu Veer Kunwar Singh (1777-1858) to Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi have left their indelible mark in the India’s independence movement with their battles against the British rule.

Babu Veer Kunwar Singh (Photo- X)
Babu Veer Kunwar Singh (Photo- X)

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Published: August 15, 2025 15:33:00 IST

India marks its 79th Independence Day today on August 15, 2025. August 15, 1947 also marked India’s freedom from over 200 years of British colonial rule. People from all parts of India, including Bihar, played a pivotal role in India’s independence. Talking about Bihar, freedom fighters like Babu Veer Kunwar Singh (1777-1858) to Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi have left their indelible mark in the India’s independence movement with their battles against the British rule. Additionally, Dr Rajendra Prasad, Jayaprakash Narayan and many others are other prominent leaders who led the freedom movement against the British regime and also shaped India’s political landscape with their writings and opinions. 

This article compiles a detailed overview of the contribution to India’s independence movement by all freedom fighters from Bihar.

Babu Veer Kunwar Singh

One of the bravest heroes of India’s independence, Babu Veer Kunwar Singh was born in Jagdishpur (present-day Bhojpur district, Bihar) in the year 1777. He belonged to the Ujjainiya clan of Parmar Rajputs of Jagdishpur. Babu Veer Kunwar Singh led the Indian revolt of 1857 in Bihar and was about 80 years old when he led the fight against British. His health was also in poor condition. However, the age and poor health, couldn’t stop Babu Veer Kunwar Singh from fighting against the British regime. 

Champaran Satyagraha

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi led the Champaran Satyagraha in 1917 to address the exploitation of Indigo farmers in India during the British rule. The farmers in Champaran were oppressed under the ‘tinkathia’ system. Under this system, they were forced grow indigo on part of their land. With worsening conditions and economic distress, Mahatma Gandhi was invited by Rajkumar Shukla to investigate their plight.

Dr Rajendra Prasad’s contribution

Another eminent figure in the India’s freedom struggle, Dr. Rajendra Prasad became close to Mahatma Gandhi in the Calcutta session of Congress. Mr Prasad had reached Motihari with volunteers on Mahatma Gandhiji’s call and stayed with him wherever he went. Dr. Prasad left his advocacy profession after the Civil Disobedience Movement started by Gandhiji. 

Jayaprakash Narayan’s contribution

Another prominent Indian leader and theorist, Jayaprakash Narayan had to undergo a year’s imprisonment for his participation in the Civil Disobedience Movement against British rule in India. The British imprisoned Mr Narayan in 1939 for his opposition to Indian participation in World War II on the side of Britain.

Also read: Happy Independence Day 2025: Best Wishes, Quotes, Messages to share with Your Loved Ones

Tags: Babu Veer Kunwar SinghChamparan SatyagrahaDr Rajendra Prasad

RELATED News

IMD Predicts Heavy Rains In Telangana, CM Revanth Reddy Puts State On High Alert
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams PM Modi For Praising RSS In His I-Day Speech
Did Congress Underestimate Muhammad Ali Jinnah? NCERT’s New Partition Lessons Spark Debate
Patna: Dead Bodies Of 2 Children Recovered From A Parked Car In Indrapuri
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Poet, The Orator, The Statesman

LATEST NEWS

New Coach, New Vibe: Khalid Jamil Assembles 22 Players For Bengaluru Bootcamp
NFL Stars React To Taylor Swift’s Game-Changing Debut At Chiefs Match
‘Long and Substantive’: Zelenskyy, Trump Align on Next Steps for Ukraine Peace
Will Monday’s Market Surprise Investors? What To Expect From The Stock Rally On August 18, 2025
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
Why Malaika Arora Cannot Take The ‘Liberty’ Of Retiring? Actress Reveals, “I felt I Was In A Situation…”
Barcelona Earn 11 Million Euros as Sporting CP Finalize Full Ownership of Trincao
Kingsley Coman Gets Recruited By Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia’s New Super Attack Emerges
‘Fake’ Putin Spotted at Alaska Summit? Conspiracy Theories Flood Internet
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Poet, The Orator, The Statesman
India’s 79th Independence Day 2025: How Bihar Played A Key Role In India’s Independence Day?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

India’s 79th Independence Day 2025: How Bihar Played A Key Role In India’s Independence Day?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

India’s 79th Independence Day 2025: How Bihar Played A Key Role In India’s Independence Day?
India’s 79th Independence Day 2025: How Bihar Played A Key Role In India’s Independence Day?
India’s 79th Independence Day 2025: How Bihar Played A Key Role In India’s Independence Day?
India’s 79th Independence Day 2025: How Bihar Played A Key Role In India’s Independence Day?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?