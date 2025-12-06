LIVE TV
The 'Oscarization' Of FIFA 2026 World Cup Draw, Where The Winner Was Only Donald Trump

The 2026 World Cup draw became a Trump oriented affair, featuring extravagant acts, political signals, and the unexpected awarding of the first FIFA Peace Prize to Donald Trump. Those detractors who branded the event as too political still agreed, however, that it was the glitzy and controversial surroundings that made it so dramatic for the final allocation of the groups of the tournament.

Fifa World Cup 2026 Draw (Image Credit: White House via X)
Fifa World Cup 2026 Draw (Image Credit: White House via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: December 6, 2025 12:26:00 IST

The 2026 World Cup draw at the John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, DC, was significantly a production centering on Donald Trump. Despite the function of the draw being to establish the groups and match ups for the tournament, the personality of Trump was certainly the most prominent aspect of the event, through a mixture of drama, star attractions, and elaborate settings that appeared to be created just for the President of the USA.

How Is FIFA becoming The Next ‘Oscars’?

The new FIFA Peace Prize took centre stage during the occasion and President Trump was presented with it by FIFA President Gianni Infantino. The trophy, a globe covered in gold and lifted up, was given after a video tribute that highlighted Trump’s role in allegedly preventing wars around the world. Despite Trump assuring that the prize was not his aim of being there, he accepted it, saying it was ‘one of the great honours’ of his life and shouting out ‘millions of lives saved’ as his accomplishment. The actual draw was done in a game show like style Trump, together with the rulers of the three co host nations (USA, Canada, and Mexico), was standing behind brightly colored podiums when the teams were placed in groups. What should have been a simple sports affair turned out to be a multimedia production with a lot of speeches, selfies with Infantino, and a great deal of spectacle.

Was Football Promoted At The Draw Or Just Donald Trump?

Entertainment was extravagant. World renowned tenor Andrea Bocelli performed at the start of the event, while the disco group Village People closed it off with their famous song ‘YMCA’ which is strongly linked to Trump’s campaign rallies. Apart from that, the sports heroes and pop singers mingled the draw had the list of names including former players, the American ones among the stars, the sports occasion was therefore transformed into a glamorous show that combined football, politics, and entertainment. However, not everybody appreciated the change. Critics asked how it would be appropriate to make the global sports lottery a Trump themed spectacle. Some were of the opinion that the ‘Peace Prize’ was controversial due to the ongoing skepticism regarding the conflict resolution claims in which Trump was involved. Others considered it as an event aimed at politicizing the sport and using it for self promotion rather than concentrating on the game itself.

Regardless of such opinions, the draw was a confirmation of the division of the 48 bits that are to compete at the 2026 World Cup for the fans and the football community. The ceremony, with its magnificence, ended with the tournament’s destiny assigned but also with the reminder that global sports are more and more interwoven with politics, media, and spectacle.

First published on: Dec 6, 2025 12:26 PM IST
QUICK LINKS