Why Is The US Freezing Visa Approvals For 75 Countries, Including Somalia, Russia And Iran? Explained

The United States has announced an unprecedented freeze on visa processing for 75 countries, including Somalia, Russia, and Iran.

The indefinite pause, which will take effect on January 21, 2026, comes as part of the US State Department’s efforts to tighten scrutiny on applicants deemed likely to become a “public charge,” meaning individuals who could rely heavily on government benefits.

The development was first reported by Fox News Digital, highlighting a sweeping change in US immigration policy that could affect millions of potential travelers and immigrants worldwide.

As per the State Department memo obtained by Fox News Digital, consular officers have been instructed to refuse visas under existing law while the department reassesses screening and vetting procedures.

The pause affects a wide range of countries, including Afghanistan, Brazil, Nigeria, Thailand, Iran, Iraq, Egypt, Yemen, and more. This freeze will continue indefinitely until the department completes its reassessment, marking one of the broadest applications of the public charge rule in recent US history.

The “public charge” provision of immigration law is not new. It has existed for decades and allows consular officers to deny visas to applicants considered likely to become dependent on public assistance. However, enforcement has historically varied across administrations, with consular officers given broad discretion in applying the standard.

Why are the visas paused by the US?

The current pause is part of an effort to enforce these rules more rigorously, following guidance issued in November 2025 that outlines sweeping new screening procedures.

Under the updated guidance, consular officers are instructed to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating visa applicants. These include health, age, English proficiency, financial stability, and even the potential need for long-term medical care.

Past use of government cash assistance or institutionalization could also be grounds for denial. Officials have made it clear that older applicants or those with certain health conditions, including being overweight, could face higher chances of rejection under the new enforcement rules.

The overall aim, according to State Department spokesperson Tommy Piggott, is to prevent potential immigrants from becoming a public charge and exploiting taxpayer-funded benefits, thereby ensuring that US immigration policy prioritizes self-sufficient entrants.

Somalia, one of the nations specifically highlighted in the memo, has drawn heightened scrutiny in recent months following a major fraud scandal in Minnesota. Prosecutors uncovered widespread abuse of government-funded benefit programs, with many individuals involved being Somali nationals or Somali-Americans.

This case has prompted federal authorities to take a more cautious approach toward Somali applicants. Countries like Russia and Iran are included not only because of similar concerns over potential reliance on public benefits but also due to broader national security considerations.

The freeze has significant implications for applicants from these 75 countries. Millions of potential immigrants may face indefinite delays or outright denials while the US State Department reviews its processes.

Exceptions to the pause will be extremely limited and will only be granted after applicants have successfully demonstrated that they do not pose a risk of becoming a public charge. Travelers and visa applicants are strongly advised to monitor official updates from the US State Department for guidance on the evolving rules.

In summary, the US visa freeze for 75 countries, reported by Fox News Digital, reflects a more stringent application of the public charge rule than seen in previous administrations.

While the pause is aimed at protecting taxpayer resources and ensuring the entry of self-sufficient immigrants, it is likely to cause significant disruptions for individuals seeking to visit, study, or work in the United States. As the situation develops, applicants from affected countries should prepare for potential delays and carefully review eligibility requirements before applying.

ALSO READ: ‘Gross Violation Of International Law’, Russia’s Lavrov Accuses US Of Undermining Global Order, Stands By Venezuela And Iran