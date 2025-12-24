Nita Ambani Fashion: Style, Sarees, and Signature Looks

If there’s someone who has proven what grace and style look like at 60, it has to be Nita Ambani. She’s shown how sarees can make for some of the most iconic looks every time you step out, and the elegance with which she pulls them off continues to be unmatched.

Right from work events to weddings and festivities, Nita Ambani has built a signature look around her sarees in a way that she never disappoints. Some of her saree looks continue to be iconic, and for all the right reasons. So, let’s take a quick deep dive at it?

6 Times Nita Ambani’s Saree Looks Served All Things Elegance And High Fashion

Nita Ambani’s fashion game isn’t just a blueprint that she’s built; it’s truly a signature look that she lives by, and every single time. Here’s looking at some of her iconic saree looks that fit right into her signature charm.

The pure silk Kanjivaram saree





Nita Ambani ditched the regular gowns for the Pink Ball at the British Museum and styled this stunning pure silk saree by Manish Malhotra. The saree also featured zardozi and meenakari-inspired motifs, which further added to the look, which once again, became testimony to the fact that she values slow craftsmanship and cultural heritage.

She did infuse a sense of high fashion to the look with that custom-made corset blouse, which truly elevated the look. The best part about Nita Ambani’s fashion is the signature makeup that she sticks to – never too OTT and never underdone, just perfect.

She finished the look with silver jewellery, including silver bangles, a necklace with a huge green emerald and a chunky ring.

The exquisite jamawar saree

For a special dinner held in honour of President-elect Donald Trump, Nita styled a jamawar saree by Tarun Tahiliani, and while it screams exquisite in every way possible, it is interesting how it took over 1,900 hours to complete this piece of work. She kept the signature TT style intact as she paired the saree with a collared blouse.

Nita completed the look with custom diamond jewellery by Lorraine Schwartz and Viren Bhagat, which included a necklace featuring a 30-carat centre diamond, surrounded by a tulip motif, with pear-shaped diamonds. A modern interpretation in the most beautiful way possible, the kashidakari embroidery only elevated the overall appearance of the saree.

The bright red saree







Another of the most stunning and iconic saree looks sported by Nita Ambani is this bright red saree that also featured shimmery borders. She opted for a traditional drape with a flowing pallu, and finished the look with diamond jewellery, an equally glittery red clutch and her classic charm.

If retro glam could be a saree, it’d be this, for sure!

Banarasi tissue saree







Nita Ambani’s signature saree looks aren’t just about the hair or the makeup or the saree; it’s always about how she always finds a way to the cultural roots. For the inauguration of Vantara, she wore a tissue Banarasi saree draped in traditional Gujarati style. The saree has the intricate Kadhwa technique, and it took 70 days to complete the piece of art that this saree is.

In addition, it also features a border of real zari and is paired with a purple brocade blouse to complete the look. The necklace on this one is an absolute highlight, along with the subtle maang-tikka and the stack of silver-gold bangles.

The delicate jade green saree









Nita Ambani doesn’t always opt for heavy sarees that need to make a statement; sometimes, it’s simply the overall look that counts, and this one’s from the screening she attended this year. Styled in a Manish Malhotra, what makes this a standout piece is the choice of colour, a beautiful jade green lamé saree, which she paired with a Chantilly lace blouse adorned with Swarovski crystals.

This one defines timeless elegance and couture that’s truly never going to be out of fashion. Also, the neckpiece made for another highlight, which featured diamonds with the rare stone that Paraíba is, along with hints of turquoise and titanium in just the right amount.

The brocade saree

Another master of a look from MM, Nita styled this custom pink multi-resham kadhwa floral woven brocade saree for Anant and Radhika’s wedding reception. The intricate silver embroidery on the saree is a testament to how she never misses a chance to embrace India’s rich heritage, and the archival blouse is another stunner that elevates the overall look.

These are just some of Nita Ambani’s saree looks that have truly established her as quite the fashion icon when it comes to saree looks. With her grace and some really standout jewellery pieces, she continues to amaze everyone, every time she steps out.