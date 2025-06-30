An Eye Doctor Writes: How To Prevent Early Cataract, And What Today’s Eye Surgeries Look Like

By- Dr. Abhijeet Desai

Many of my relatives ask me how to avoid getting a cataract, and I jokingly reply: “Stop ageing!”

Cataract is the opacification of our natural lens. The natural lens is inside our eye and it does not stop growing throughout our lives. That is the reason we all get a cataract after a particular age.

There are other causes also for getting a cataract early, such as trauma, long standing uncontrolled diabetes, inflammations in the eye, electric shocks, and long term use of steroids. These are the preventable or avoidable causes of getting cataract early. Apart from that, protection from ultraviolet rays in sunlight and eating healthy food also prevents early cataract.

Advanced Tech For Cataract Treatment

We have made significant strides on the technology front. Procedures that once required large incisions and sutures are now performed through sub-2.2 mm cuts that seal on their own. What was once done manually is now executed with high precision using Femtosecond Laser technology, which is commonly known as FLACS (Femto Laser-Assisted Cataract Surgery) or Robotic Cataract Surgery.

FLACS performs highly accurate incisions on the cornea and the cataract itself, enhancing surgical precision and greatly reducing the risk of complications.

FLACS is the first step. The second step involves the use of a phacoemulsification machine, which gently breaks up and removes the cataract fragments through suction. An artificial intraocular lens is then implanted to restore vision.

We have also adopted the latest in 3D “heads-up” surgical systems. This advanced visualisation technology provides detailed, magnified views of the eye’s internal structures, allowing surgeons to perform even safer and more precise procedures.

The Evolution of Intraocular Lenses

Intraocular lens technology has also come a long way. Earlier, lenses were designed only to correct spherical power. Today, we have advanced options like toric lenses, which also correct astigmatism or cylindrical power, offering much greater visual precision.

Innovations continue to expand with new platforms such as trifocal lenses, extended depth of focus (EDOF) lenses, extended range of vision lenses, and enhanced monofocal lenses. Several other advanced designs are also in development.

These next-generation lenses are a game-changer for patients seeking greater spectacle independence, significantly improving both near and distance vision across a broader range of daily activities.

What Do These Advancements Mean for Cataract Surgery?

The latest technologies have revolutionised cataract surgery, making it faster, safer, and far more comfortable for patients. Here’s what that translates to in real-world terms:

* Nearly all surgeries are now performed using only eye drops for anaesthesia. No injections are required.

* Most procedures are completed within a few minutes.

* Patients experience no pain and remain comfortable throughout the surgery.

* Hospital stay is minimal, typically under two hours.

* Patients can resume activities like head baths by the third day, reflecting quick recovery.

* Many return to work within days.

* Perhaps most importantly, spectacle independence significantly improves quality of life.

To summarise, the latest technology is being used to provide accuracy, safety, consistency, comfort and a better quality of life during and after your cataract surgery

Dr. Abhijeet Desai is Head, Clinical – Services, at Sohum Eye Care, a unit of Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Borivali.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only, and should not be considered professional medical advice. Please consult your physician or other qualified healthcare providers if you have any questions regarding a medical condition.

