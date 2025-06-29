Was Anti-Ageing Pills The Reason For Shefali Jariwala’s Death? Report Claims

Actor and model Shefali Jariwala, widely known for her performance in the music video Kaanta Laga, passed away late Friday night in Mumbai. Her husband, actor Parag Tyagi, rushed her to Bellevue Multispecialty Hospital in Andheri, where doctors declared her dead. Mumbai Police confirmed that the autopsy had been conducted but withheld the cause of death pending further examination. Officials registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and sent the body to Cooper Hospital for a detailed post-mortem.

Mumbai Police Conducts Autopsy, Reserves Opinion

Police officials stated, “The autopsy has been done, but the opinion on the cause of death has been reserved. Based on preliminary information, it appears to be a natural death, and there was no foul play.” A mobile forensic unit and investigation team visited Jariwala’s residence after the incident. Police have launched a formal probe and collected several items from the apartment. Investigators also recorded statements from multiple people connected to the case.

Anti-Ageing Treatment Under Scrutiny

Sources told the media that Jariwala was undergoing an anti-ageing treatment involving Vitamin C and Glutathione, a drug commonly used for skin-lightening and detoxification. According to Indian Express, she consumed her regular medication on June 27, followed by an injection of the anti-ageing drug. Reports suggest her blood pressure dropped significantly at night, prompting her family to take her to the hospital. Investigators are also looking into whether fasting due to a puja worsened her condition.

Timeline of Events and Medical Emergency

According to the preliminary timeline, Shefali Jariwala’s health began deteriorating between 10 and 11 PM on June 27. Police sources said she experienced shivering and weakness before being taken to the hospital. Initial reports pointed toward a possible cardiac arrest as the cause of death. The forensic team continues to examine collected samples and items from her home to determine the exact cause.

Shefali Jariwala became a household name in the early 2000s after featuring in the remix video Kaanta Laga. She later appeared in the 2004 film Mujhse Shaadi Karogi.

She also participated in reality shows like Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss 13, gaining attention for her performances and personal interactions. Her history with late actor Sidharth Shukla, who was also on Bigg Boss, became a focal point of public discussions during the season.

