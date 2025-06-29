Live Tv
Home > India > WHO Declared India As Trachoma Free: PM Modi Hails Health Workers In Mann Ki Baat

WHO Declared India As Trachoma Free: PM Modi Hails Health Workers In Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the 123rd episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’, announced that the World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared India free of trachoma, an eye disease. “I am delighted to share with you that WHO has declared India free of Trachoma, an eye disease. This is the success of our health workers.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: June 29, 2025 13:06:18 IST

The World Health Organisation (WHO) officially declared India free of trachoma, an eye disease that can cause blindness, during the 78th World Health Assembly in Geneva. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed this development in the 123rd episode of his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’. “I am delighted to share with you that WHO has declared India free of Trachoma, an eye disease. This is the success of our health workers. ‘Jal Jeevan’ Mission has contributed to this,” said PM Modi. 

India became the third country in the Southeast Asia Region to achieve this milestone.

India’s Efforts to Eliminate Trachoma

The Government of India implemented a series of targeted health interventions under the National Programme for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment (NPCBVI). Since 2019, the programme has maintained a continuous surveillance system by collecting data from all districts through a WHO-recommended format. The National Trachomatous Trichiasis Survey covered 200 endemic districts from 2021 to 2024. WHO awarded the Certificate of Elimination of Trachoma as a Public Health Problem to India last month, validating the nation’s successful elimination of the disease.

PM Modi Highlights International Yoga Day

During his address, PM Modi also spoke about the growing global adoption of yoga. “On June 21, millions across the country and the world took part in the International Day of Yoga celebrations. It began 10 years ago. Over the 10 years, every year this tradition has become grander than before. This indicates that more people are incorporating yoga into their lives,” he said. The 10th anniversary of International Yoga Day marked record participation in India and abroad.

Pilgrimage Routes Reopen for Devotees

PM Modi confirmed the resumption of the Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra after several years and announced the upcoming Amarnath Yatra beginning July 3. “The Kailash-Mansarovar Yatra has resumed after a long time. My best wishes to those who are about to embark on these pilgrimages,” said the Prime Minister. These religious journeys draw thousands of devotees every year, and their reopening marks a significant development in spiritual tourism.

Tags: mann ki baatpm modi’trachoma
