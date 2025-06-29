Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber
Live TV
TRENDING |
nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber nyc pride news bob vylan dalai lama bangladesh hindu woman assaulted coeur d'alene shooting canfield mountain shooting diddy trial benjamin netanyahu hailey bieber
Home > India > Kolkata Gang Rape Case: What Was In The FIR And How Are The Accused Linked With The State Government?

Kolkata Gang Rape Case: What Was In The FIR And How Are The Accused Linked With The State Government?

Kolkata Police arrested three individuals, including a former Trinamool student leader, after a 24-year-old law student accused them of gang rape inside South Calcutta Law College. The survivor detailed her ordeal in an FIR, stating she was confined, assaulted, and blackmailed with video evidence. One of the accused, Monojit Mishra, allegedly threatened to harm her family and boyfriend.

Kolkata Gang rape case

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: June 29, 2025 11:22:28 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

In the latest development, Kolkata police registered FIR on June 26, at the Kasba Police Station following allegations of gang rape inside South Calcutta Law College. The survivor, a 24-year-old first-year law student, filed the FIR naming three individuals: Monojit Mishra (31), Zaib Ahmed (19), and Pramit Mukherjee (20).

Police booked the accused under Sections 127(2), 70(1), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, citing wrongful confinement, gang rape, and common intention.

Survivor Details Timeline of Assault in Her Complaint

The FIR states the incident took place between 7:30 pm and 10:30 pm. The survivor reported that Mishra proposed marriage, which she rejected, stating she had a boyfriend. The accused reportedly took her to a washroom, then to the guardroom after locking the college gate. The complaint mentions that Mishra assaulted her while the other two accused watched. She said she suffered a panic attack and requested medical help, after which Mukherjee brought her an inhaler. The survivor alleged further violence and threats followed the assault.

Allegations Include Blackmail and Physical Assault

According to the FIR, Mishra showed the survivor two videos of the assault and threatened to harm her family and boyfriend if she spoke out. The survivor said, “I was continuously fighting for life… One of the accused also tried to hit me with a hockey stick.” She added that the accused took her to the union room to issue further threats. She later informed her father, who helped her approach the police.

How Is TMC Linked? 

Police arrested all three accused and formed a five-member team under the South Suburban Division’s Assistant Commissioner of Police. Authorities confirmed seizure of phones containing videos used to intimidate the survivor. Mishra, a lawyer and former student leader of the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad, appeared in photos with senior TMC leaders. Mishra’s lawyer denied political connections, calling the allegations “baseless.”

The National Commission for Women took suo motu cognisance and sought a report within three days. A medical examination conducted on June 28 noted abrasions on the survivor’s body and stated “sexual assault can’t be ruled out.” Swabs were collected for further testing.

Must Read: Char Dham Yatra Suspended Till 24 Hours, 9 Missing In Cloudburst In Uttarakhand

Tags: kolkata gang raoe casetmc
Advertisement

More News

F1 Box Office Collection: Brad Pitt’s Racing Movie Nearly Touches USD 150 Million In Its First Weekend
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Denies Discord With DK Shivakumar Amid Leadership Speculation, Says ‘We Both Are On Good Terms’
Who Are Bob Vylan, The Duo Behind Anti-Israel Chants At Glastonbury Festival?
Shefali Jariwala Did Fasting For Satyanarayan Puja, Did Not Eat Anything Till 3pm On The Day She Tragically Died At 42
Another Husband Murdered: Wife Uses Chilli Powder As A Weapon To Kill Her Husband In Karnataka
Watch: Zohran Mamdani At NYC Pride, Says ‘A Joy To March…’
Indian Doctors Fits Artificial Limbs For 75 Disabled Afghans In Kabul
Why Is Glastonbury Festival Facing Police Investigation In UK Over Israel-Palestine Slogans? Explained
Several Injured in Chemical Factory Explosion in Telangana’s Sangareddy District
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 20th Installment, Here’s All You Need To Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?