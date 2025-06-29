Kolkata Gang Rape Case: What Was In The FIR And How Are The Accused Linked With The State Government?

In the latest development, Kolkata police registered FIR on June 26, at the Kasba Police Station following allegations of gang rape inside South Calcutta Law College. The survivor, a 24-year-old first-year law student, filed the FIR naming three individuals: Monojit Mishra (31), Zaib Ahmed (19), and Pramit Mukherjee (20).

Police booked the accused under Sections 127(2), 70(1), and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, citing wrongful confinement, gang rape, and common intention.

Survivor Details Timeline of Assault in Her Complaint

The FIR states the incident took place between 7:30 pm and 10:30 pm. The survivor reported that Mishra proposed marriage, which she rejected, stating she had a boyfriend. The accused reportedly took her to a washroom, then to the guardroom after locking the college gate. The complaint mentions that Mishra assaulted her while the other two accused watched. She said she suffered a panic attack and requested medical help, after which Mukherjee brought her an inhaler. The survivor alleged further violence and threats followed the assault.

Allegations Include Blackmail and Physical Assault

According to the FIR, Mishra showed the survivor two videos of the assault and threatened to harm her family and boyfriend if she spoke out. The survivor said, “I was continuously fighting for life… One of the accused also tried to hit me with a hockey stick.” She added that the accused took her to the union room to issue further threats. She later informed her father, who helped her approach the police.

How Is TMC Linked?

Police arrested all three accused and formed a five-member team under the South Suburban Division’s Assistant Commissioner of Police. Authorities confirmed seizure of phones containing videos used to intimidate the survivor. Mishra, a lawyer and former student leader of the Trinamool Congress Chhatra Parishad, appeared in photos with senior TMC leaders. Mishra’s lawyer denied political connections, calling the allegations “baseless.”

The National Commission for Women took suo motu cognisance and sought a report within three days. A medical examination conducted on June 28 noted abrasions on the survivor’s body and stated “sexual assault can’t be ruled out.” Swabs were collected for further testing.

