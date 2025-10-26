Are Deodorants Really Safe? Shocking Risks You Didn’t Know

Deodorants and antiperspirants are considered safe for everyday use, yet some myths and concerns about health risks persist. Here’s a look at the shocking risks you may not know—and what science actually says.

Cancer Risk: Myth vs Truth

Many people have concerns about antiperspirants that use aluminum being linked to breast cancer (the connection is often proposed in the media). Most scientific studies have not found any credible evidence that any type of deodorant or antiperspirant can increase risk of cancer. The absorption of aluminum through the skin is very low, and even recent research has suggested there is no increase in cancer risk, even with lifelong exposure to the same dose of aluminum. Parabens, which some speculate could also cause breast cancer, are not present in most deodorants, and when present, they exist in small amounts in predominantly plant-dervied sources. Studies have also not established a connection between parabens and breast cancer.

Alzheimer Disease & Kidney Health

The early research on aluminum exposure suggested a potential connection to Alzheimer disease, but the consensus today is that deodorant exposure is not a risk for Alzheimer disease. The exposure to aluminum from deodorant/antiperspirant products is extremely low. There is not yet evidence to establish a connection between the exposure to deodorants and memory disorders. The only group for which exposure to aluminum is a risk is individuals who have advanced kidney disease (stage 4 or higher)- because aluminum cannot effectively be cleared from their body.

Skin Allergies and FDA Recalls

Certain deodorants can cause skin allergies or skin irritations that are most often due to fragrance, alcohol, or other additives. Sometimes, reciprocity can occur because of production problems. In 2025, for instance, the FDA recalled about 67,000 cases of Power Stick deodorant due to manufacturing problems, but no serious health-related issues were reported. Hence, it is always good to check ingredient labels and recognize whether there are recalls of any of your favorite brands.

What You Should Do

If you have sensitive skin, look for straightforward, fragrance-free deodorants or natural options.

Individuals with advanced kidney disease should discuss the use of antiperspirants with their doctor before using the product.

Be aware of safety alerts and recalls for products, as these almost always are due to production problems and not the risk from the ingredient itself.

Despite the panicking headlines and urban legends, regular use of deodorants are safe for most people. The alarming risks are often cited, however they are not founded in scholarly and credible scientific evidence. For individuals with conditions or sensitivity, it is best to discuss you options with a healthcare provider and formulate your choice based on your needs.

The information provided is for general awareness and educational purposes only. It should not replace professional medical advice. Always consult a dermatologist or healthcare provider before making changes to your personal care routine.