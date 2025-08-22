LIVE TV
Home > Health > Camphor in Aarti and Hindu Rituals: Tradition, Symbolism, and Health Benefits

Camphor holds deep significance in Hindu rituals, especially during aarti. Its flame symbolizes the burning away of ego and ignorance, spreading purity and positivity. The fragrance is believed to cleanse the environment, creating a spiritual ambiance. Beyond symbolism, camphor has antimicrobial properties, helps repel insects, and may ease respiratory issues. Thus, camphor in rituals beautifully blends tradition, devotion, and subtle health benefits, enriching both spiritual practice and overall well-being.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: August 22, 2025 18:01:15 IST

Camphor, or Karpur in Sanskrit, is an important part of Hindu rituals and aarti processes. It is typically burned at rituals as a form of worship and symbolizes purity, metamorphosis, and light.

Tradition and Symbolism

When camphor is burned during the aarti process, its flame refers to lifting up against the dark both externally and internally, and bringing about light and knowledge of the divine. Camphor is unique in the sense that it burns completely, leaving no soot or ash, and serves as a representation of burning away the ego, pride, and attachments to material things. This ritual encourages the devotee to seek out inner purification and transformation of the spirit. The pleasant aromatic smoke released by the camphor is said to produce an atmosphere of sacredness that is conductive of meditation and ritual, manifesting itself by removing uncleanness and encumbrance, especially negative energies that exist around the devotee and the surrounding space. The last gesture and phase of the puja process involves the waving or rotating of the camphor flame in circular measure around the deity (nirajnam), as both a means of coast being complete, and also as an expression of humility and gratitude. 

Health Benefits and Aromatherapy

Camphor is also used for medicine. The steam/vapor of burning camphor possesses anti-bacterial and anti-viral properties to purify the air where it is burned. The scent of camphor helps on the mind by enhancing focus and decreasing anxiety. Burning camphor also clears negative karmas like deva dosha. When camphor is burnt it purifies the mind and body to prepare the devotee for spiritual possibilities like meditation.

Cultural Significance

Camphor is critical in rituals such as Lakshmi Puja and the worship of Hanuman. This ceremony reflects the wealth of prosperity, knowledge, and protection. The camphor was burning away during the ceremonies while followers were cognizant of the inherent force of humility, faith, and pure-heartedness in their own living. The flame of burning camphor was a current source of light and most importantly a representation, a light unto the soul gained along the track to enlightenment. 

In summary, camphor in Hindu rituals has unique symbolism, traditions, and health benefits. It’s vital to participate in spiritual activity and more generally to wellness/holistic.

This article is for informational and cultural purposes only. Camphor should be used safely in moderation. Inhaling or ingesting camphor directly can be harmful; consult experts for safe usage.

Tags: camphor benefitsCamphor in aartiHindu Ritualspurityrespiratory healthspiritual symbolismTradition

