Can Ozempic Be More Than Just ‘A Weight Loss Drug’? Cardiologist’s Instagram Post Triggers Heated Debate Online

After the launch of Ozempic in India, people have been debating about the drug and exploring its side effects. A recent Instagram post by a cardiologist has added another layer to this conversation.

Dr. Dmitry Yaranov, a cardiologist who goes by @heart_transplant_doc, shared an Instagram post discussing the drug’s wider effects. Dmitry said that the drug doesn’t just help with weight loss or control blood sugar, but it may also protect the heart, boost cardiovascular health, and reduce the effects of heart attacks and strokes.



“Ozempic, Wegovy, Mounjaro — these meds don’t just shrink your waist. They reset your metabolism.

Protect your heart — lower risk of heart attack, stroke, and heart failure

Heal your liver — reduce fat and inflammation in fatty liver disease

Improve sleep apnea — by targeting the root cause: obesity

Support kidneys and blood sugar control

Treat diabetes while preventing its complications

This isn’t cosmetic. It’s cardiometabolic medicine — the future of how we treat heart, liver, and metabolic disease together.”

Thanks to the increasing debate about Ozempic, the post went viral and received various opinions.

The post sparked heated debate on social media

Many people praised Dmitry for recognizing that obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and fatty liver disease are interconnected. They said that focusing on weight loss alone does not fix most of the problems; however, Ozempic can help address the root cause of these issues. Several users also shared their personal experiences, saying that the drug helped them with a lot of things and made them feel healthier.

There were several cautionary takes on the post, too. People were quick to point out that Ozempic is not a “reset” and that there could be potential side effects that cannot be ignored. The drug comes with common side effects like nausea, vomiting, digestive issues, and muscle loss. Many people warned that the drug should only be taken under medical supervision

Common complaints include nausea, vomiting, digestive issues, and muscle loss. Some users also raised concerns about long-term safety and the growing number of people using the drug without medical supervision.

There are concerns about the use of the drug by people who do not have diabetes. Researchers say that it is not a magic drug and should not replace normal medical care, healthy eating habits, or physical activity.

