Does Mobile Phone Radiation Cause Cancer? Myth Or Fact

There are conflicting accounts on whether the radiofrequency radiation from the smartphones can lead to cancer or not. However, these radiations can lead to other health issues.

Published: July 26, 2025 02:00:00 IST

Smartphones can be a useful tool for communicating with well-wishers, staying updated on news and many other works. However, there are people who are addicted to smartphones, and are not able to keep them aside even for a second. Due to this addiction, people can suffer numerous health hazards including cancer. Yes, you heard it right. A study, published in the journal Electromagnetic Biology & Medicine in 2015, has pointed out that low-intensity radiofrequency radiation (RFR) from smartphones leads to oxidative stress which eventually causes cancer. Study co-author Igor Yakymenko from the National University for Food Technologies told the IANS this fact. The co-author also said that the oxidative stress due to RFR exposure could lead to not only cancer, but also other minor disorders such as headache, fatigue and skin irritation, which could develop after long-term exposure.

Conflicting accounts on whether mobile radiation leads to cancer 

However, there are conflicting accounts on whether mobile radiation leads to cancer or not. According to the National Cancer Institute on US FOOD & DRUG ADMINISTRATION’S website, “there is currently no consistent evidence that non-ionizing radiation increases cancer risk in humans. The only consistently recognized biological effect of radiofrequency radiation in humans is heating.” The smartphones emit low levels of non-ionizing radiation when in use.

How to keep safe from the smartphone radiation?

There can be multiple facts elucidating that whether smartphones radiation causes cancer or not. However, the cell phone radiofrequency radiation can lead to oxidative stress, lower fertility levels and other health issues. Hence, to be on a safer side, it is better that the people take sufficient steps to save themselves from the cell phone radiation. Some of these steps according to Environmental Health Trust are-
1.    Reducing engagement with smartphone
2.    Keep the smartphone away from the body whenever possible
3.    Don’t use the smartphones when the signals are too weak

