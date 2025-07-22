LIVE TV
How Early Gadget Use Harms Your Child's Brain, Eyesight And Mental Health

How Early Gadget Use Harms Your Child’s Brain, Eyesight And Mental Health

Excessive gadget use in children can lead to obesity, poor sleep, eye damage, delayed brain development, anxiety, and behavioral issues. Experts urge parents to limit screen time and encourage outdoor play for healthy mental, physical, and social growth.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Last Updated: July 22, 2025 10:17:30 IST

Children and technology are in fact growing together. The over use of gadgets by children has raised serious concerns from parents. Educators and health professionals are also warning about it. The reality is that the over use of technology may lead to health issues among children. The excessive screen exposure in early childhood can lead to unhealthy consequences to a child’s physical, mental, and emotional health. Health experts warn that premature exposure to smartphones, tablets, or game consoles can prevent a child’s normal development in a number of ways.

Physical Inactivity is the Cause of Obesity

Kids who always sit in front of screens are likely to remain inactive in their lives and directly related to the world’s childhood obesity. Engaging in outdoor play or and exercise are important. With high calories in the body, the chances of obesity-related health conditions like diabetes and heart diseases are high.

Mental Health and behavioural Problems

Long periods of gadget use have also been linked to aggression, irritability, and even child depression. Studies show that violent or aggressive material is capable of altering the behavior of a child and making them more impulsive or angrier. Mental health professionals have also reported a sudden spike in anxiety and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) among children who view too many screens.

Sleep Deprivation and Blighted Eyesight

The blue light emitted by devices interferes with the natural body sleep pattern, leading to poor quality sleep and deprivation. In the meantime, excessive screen time overworks young eyes, making them susceptible to myopia (nearsightedness) at a young age.

Brain Development will be delayed 

Over use of screen usage limits face-to-face interactions that are required to develop social skills like empathy, and problem-solving and communication. Children who spend a lot of time on screens are affected by issues of sensory processing and cognitive activities of everyday life. Brain development will be delayed by the over use of screen.

Lack of nature awareness

Less exposure to nature also creates problem. Children should be aware about climatic changes and the issues related to environment. The over use of gadgets keeps children away from nature friendly mindset.

