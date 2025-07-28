Eating Slow VS Fast: What’s Actually Better for Digestion and Gut Health?

Is there a relationship or difference in digestion and gut health with eating speed? Both research and experts’ positions indicate that there is indeed a relationship that shows that speed of eating will have an effect on the digestive system, weight and possibly even your long term health.

The Benefits of Eating Slowly

Most people probably think digestion starts in the stomach. Actually, digestion begins the instant you put food into your mouth. During the chewing stage of digestion, chewing reduces your food into smaller pieces that are easier for the digestive enzymes in your saliva to do their thing. This means less of a workload for your stomach and intestines, thereby getting you to take home more of the nutrients of your food.

The Dangers of Fast Eating

When you eat quickly, you often don’t chew your food sufficiently. So, you’re sending bigger chunks of food into your stomach which can complicate digestion and calls for a potential upsurge in indigestion and bloating. Eating fast causes you to swallow excess air, which can culminate in discomfort and gas. Eating fast also doesn’t afford your brain enough time to receive fullness signals from your gut, which can take about 20 minutes. Thus, increasing your chance of overeating and perpetuating the risk for subsequent weight gain, diabetes, or metabolic syndrome. It’s no wonder that fast eaters also tend to fare worse in the acid and reflux department since the stomach is working extra hard to break food down.

Why it is Important to Eat Slowly

Eating slow gives you the space to be more mindful and to truly enjoy the food. It allows you to recognize when you are full and develop improved portion control. When you eat slower, you allow your body to absorb nutrients better and also enhance gut health, since your gut will work better when food is consumed at an appropriate pace. You will also swallow less air which leads to less post-meal discomfort, bloating, etc. Research has shown that slower eaters not only feel fuller, but also attribute their digestive ailments more frequently, and consume fewer calories during each meal.

Why You Should Try to Develop Better Eating Habits; by trying to:

Eat smaller bites and chew fully

Eating more intentionally by focusing just on the meal and not distractions

Enjoy and savour each mouthful of food to differentiate yourself from faster eaters.

In conclusion, eating slower at mealtime is a simple habit that can have great benefits. When you eat slowly, you do a better job digesting your food, which leads to less tummy troubles which means more gut health in the long term. You also will eat less over time, and really have a greater, more enjoyable experience from your food. So, next time you take the time to eat, think about taking your time to eat, your body and gut will be better for it.

