Flax Seeds: 5 Easy and Healthy Ways to Include Them in Your Daily Diet

Flax seeds are tiny nutritional powerhouses packed with omega-3 fatty acids, fiber, protein, and antioxidants. Consumption of flax seeds may promote heart health, assist digestion, and even aid in weight loss. Check out a few simple ways to include flax seeds in your daily life!

Add to Smoothies

The most commonly appreciated way to include flax seeds in your diet is by tossing some ground flax seeds into your smoothie. They instantly provide your favorite smoothie with a lovely fiber and nutrient boost: One tablespoon of flaxseed is just enough.

Sprinkle on Breakfast Cereals or Oatmeal

Whole or ground flax seeds provide a slight crunch that lasts the feeling of fullness from your breakfast cereal, porridge, or overnight oats.

Mix into Yogurt or Curd

A spoonful of flax seeds combined with a bowl of yogurt or curd, with the addition of fruits or honey, gives you an amazing snack.

Use in Baking

Flax seeds are good for baked goods such as muffins, bread, and cookies. Ground flaxseed mixed with water acts as a good egg replacement; they are good in vegan cooking.

On to Salad and Soup

To add a nutty flavor and crunch, toast some flax seeds and sprinkle them on top of your lunch or dinner salads or soups immediately before serving! They will add texture, and they will enhance any nutritional value of the meal!

A few adjustments can help you add flax seeds to your diet regularly. Just a note to make sure the flax seed is ground and not whole, and a suggestion to consume plenty of water.