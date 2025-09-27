India Forms Veterinary Vaccine India Manufacturers Association (VVIMA) to Boost Animal Health and Global Vaccine Competitiveness

New Delhi [India], September 27: In a significant development for India’s animal health sector, veterinary vaccine manufacturers have come together to announce the formation of the Veterinary Vaccine India Manufacturers Association (VVIMA).

VVIMA is a non-government, not-for-profit organization that will serve as the collective voice of India’s veterinary vaccine manufacturers.

The association will actively collaborate with policymakers, regulators, and stakeholders to shape an enabling ecosystem for innovation, quality manufacturing, and global competitiveness in veterinary vaccines. It envisions positioning India as a global hub for the research, development, and production of animal vaccines.

Committed to advancing the One Health concept, VVIMA will play a pivotal role in promoting animal health through effective immunization strategies, thereby reducing the risk of diseases in animal, the risk of disease transmission between animals and humans as well as towards improving incomes of those involved in animal husbandry in rural India.

Meetings were held in Delhi on 25 September between the founding members of VVIMA and the Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying, with Minister of State Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel, ⁠Secretary Mr. Naresh Pal Gangwar, ⁠Animal Husbandry Commissioner Dr. Pravin Malik & ⁠Additional Secretary Ms. Varsha Joshi to express VVIMA’s commitment.

In alignment with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, VVIMA will work closely with the government to achieve self-reliance in animal vaccines through applied R&D, technology acquisition, innovation, and a robust supply-chain, with the larger goal of making India a global supplier of veterinary vaccines.

Industry perspective:

Indian animal population is as follows:Cattle: 193.46 million (19.35 crore)Buffalo: 109.85 million (10.99 crore)Sheep: 74.26 million (7.43 crore)Goat: 148.88 million (14.89 crore) Swine (pigs): 9.06 million (0.91 crore) Camel: 0.25 million (0.03 crore) Poultry (without backyard population): 851.81 million (85.18 crore) The veterinary vaccine market in India is estimated at INR 20 billion (2,000 crores) while the world veterinary vaccine market is estimated to be over INR 1,000 billion (1 lac crore). India has eight private sector veterinary vaccine manufacturers and several state-owned veterinary vaccine manufacturing units. Veterinary vaccines in India are manufactured against poultry, cattle, sheep, goats, swine, and pet diseases. Under various National and State Immunization Programs, the Government of India procures and distributes vaccines for Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), Brucellosis, Peste des Petits Ruminants (PPR), Goat Pox (for Lumpy Skin Disease), and Classical Swine Fever; all manufactured locally, mainly supplied by the private sector. India is self-sufficient in veterinary vaccines for cattle, sheep, goat, and swine. India exports vaccines for cattle, sheep, goat, poultry and pet. Though India exports small quantities poultry vaccines, India also imports certain vaccines for poultry and pet.

Mr. Rajiv Gandhi, CEO & Managing Director, Hester Biosciences Ltd and President, VVIMA said, “It is an honour to be selected as the first President of Veterinary Vaccine India Manufacturers Association – VVIMA. VVIMA will serve as the collective voice of veterinary vaccine manufacturers in India. VVIMA shall proactively engage with policymakers, regulators, and stakeholders to shape an enabling ecosystem that fosters innovation, ensures quality manufacturing, and enhances global competitiveness with a clear mandate to position India as a hub for veterinary vaccines. VVIMA will also play a pivotal role in highlighting the importance of animal & poultry health and effective immunization, not only to protect animals from diseases but also to safeguard human health by reducing the risk of zoonotic transmission.”

Dr. K. Anand Kumar, MD, Indian Immunologicals Ltd and Vice President VVIMA, said “VVIMA has been formed to look at internal as well as external factors which impact the veterinary vaccine industry in India. Necessary policy advocacy would be done by VVIMA towards the objectives of making India as a hub for veterinary vaccines for the world, in line with what India is for human vaccines.”

Dr. Sanjay Gavkare, General Manager, Venkateshwara Hatcheries Pvt Ltd and Member of VVIMA said, “As the collective voice of India’s veterinary vaccine manufacturers, VVIMA is poised to revolutionize animal health and safeguard human well-being through the One Health approach. By fostering innovation, ensuring quality, and enhancing global competitiveness, VVIMA will position India as a global hub for veterinary vaccines. With a strong mandate to prioritize animal health and effective immunization, VVIMA will play a vital role in – i) Protecting animals from diseases ii) Reducing zoonotic transmission risks iii) Promoting global health security.”

Founding Members:

Biovet Private Limited Brilliant Bio Pharma Private Limited Globion India Private Limited Hester Biosciences Limited Indian Immunologicals Limited Indovax Private Limited Venkateshwara Hatcheries Private Limited

Office Bearers:

President: Rajiv Gandhi, CEO & Managing Director of Hester Biosciences Limited

Vice President: Dr. K. Anand Kumar, Managing Director of Indian Immunologicals Limited

