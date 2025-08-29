Green Tea or Black Tea? The Better Choice for Digestion

Green tea and black tea are derived from the plant Camellia sinensis, but the actual processing of tea is the differentiator. Green tea has almost no oxidation from the time it is picked allowing for high levels of a group of antioxidants called catechins. Black tea is fully oxidized creating two other compounds, theaflavins and thearubigins, which create the flavours and the health benefits for the final black tea product.

Antioxidants and Gut Health: Digestive Support

Green tea has a significant amount of catechins that contain an antioxidant called EGCG. It purportedly calms digestion, limits unwanted inflammation and aids intestines by protecting gut lining. There are alcoholic extracts of green tea that contain EGCG along with other catechins. Black tea contains theaflavins, which have antioxidant properties that may improve the gut microbiome balance and positively affect gut health in humans by preserving gut bacteria.

Caffeine and Effect on Digestion

A cup of black tea has about 47mg of caffeine while a cup of green tea has about 29mg of caffeine. Caffeine can help stimulate digestion but may cause discomfort for sensitive individuals. Caffeine found in green tea can give you the same energy as black tea but allows for a less stimulating digestion and discomfort for sensitive stomachs.

Which is Better Tea for Digestion?

Both teas are apparently good for digestion but will approach digestion differently. Green tea catechins can help with irritation in our intestines and have anti-inflammatory properties. Black tea has theaflavins and other great components that also help to restore gut bacteria and help reduce the risk of constipation.

Considerations for Sensitive Stomachs

Green tea is a common recommendation for those individuals with a sensitive stomach or those who have acid reflux. Green tea is known to have less caffeine amounts, combined with the anti-inflammatory properties of tea. So for people who react adversely to excess tannin and caffeine in black tea, these can sometimes irritate a person’s digestive system.

Summation: Your Choices and Preferences

In conclusion, dietary selections for digestion depend on your own individual tolerances and health goals. All teas offer their own positive personality, and if alternating between each you will still benefit from the unique antioxidants of Green Tea or Black Tea, while also supporting your digestion.

This article is for informational purposes only. Always seek advice from a healthcare professional for personalized dietary recommendations.