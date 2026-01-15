Who Is Harish Rana? Delhi Man In Coma Since 2013, Supreme Court Decides Euthanasia Plea – What To Know

Harish Rana and his family from Delhi have been sufferering from last 13 years. Rana has been in a permanent vegetative state, unable to breathe or eat without medical intervention. His parents have since turned to the Supreme Court, seeking permission for passive euthanasia, also referred to as mercy killing.

Now, the SC is all set to deliver the final verdict that will determine whether Harish’s life support should continue or whether he will be allowed to die with dignity.

What Happened To Harish Rana In 2013

Harish Rana met with an accident on August 20, 2013, on the day of Raksha Bandhan. He was a civil engineering student at Chandigarh University at the time when he fell from the fourth-floor balcony of his paying guest accommodation.

The fall caused severe head injuries, leaving him with 100 per cent disability. Doctors treating him at the time said Harish was unable to open his eyes or move any of his limbs. He never recovered.

Since that day, Harish has remained in a permanent vegetative state.

How Harish Rana Has Been Waiting For Supreme Court’s Euthanasia Verdict

Over the years, Harish Rana and his family’s world has been limited to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in New Delhi. He survives through a tracheostomy tube that aids breathing and a gastrostomy tube that provides nutrition.

Even after more than a decade, Harish has shown no signs of improvement.

Harish Rana’s Legal Fight For Euthanasia

In July 2024, Harish’s parents approached the Delhi High Court seeking permission for passive euthanasia.

However, the High Court rejected their plea. It held that Harish was “able to sustain himself without any extra external aid,” noting that while he depended on a tracheostomy and feeding tube, he was not on a mechanical ventilator.

The court further observed that removing the feeding tube would result in death by starvation, which it classified as active euthanasia, illegal under Indian law.

Supreme Court’s First Refusal When Harish Rana Sought Euthanasia

Following the High Court setback, the parents moved to the Supreme Court in November 2024. The apex court also declined to grant permission.

Then Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud observed that Harish was not “completely dependent” on life-support machines. However, acknowledging the family’s hardship, the court directed the Centre to consider arrangements for Harish’s treatment and lodging.

A year later, in December 2025, Harish’s parents returned to the Supreme Court. This time, they argued that their son’s condition had deteriorated further and that he was being kept “artificially alive” with no possibility of recovery.

The court noted that it had to make a “final call.”

Since Harish did not have a living will or advance medical directive, the court followed the revised euthanasia guidelines issued in 2023.

Supreme Court Constitued Medical Boards To Assess Harish Rana’s Medical Condition

A bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan ordered the constitution of both primary and secondary medical boards to independently assess Harish’s condition.

The primary medical board concluded that Harish had a negligible chance of recovery and described his state as “pathetic.”

On December 18, the Supreme Court examined the secondary board’s report, which echoed the same assessment.

“It is a very sad report. We cannot keep this boy in this stage,” Justice JB Pardiwala observed during the hearing.

The court subsequently fixed January 15 for pronouncing its final order. Two days earlier, on January 13, the judges met Harish’s parents in person.

What Is Euthanasia?

Euthanasia, often referred to as mercy killing, involves intentionally hastening a person’s death to relieve suffering caused by an incurable or terminal illness.

Types of euthanasia include:

Active euthanasia:

Directly causing death, such as through a lethal injection.

Voluntary: Patient consents

Non-voluntary: Patient lacks capacity to consent

Involuntary: Without patient consent

Passive euthanasia:

Withholding or withdrawing life-sustaining treatment when recovery is impossible, allowing death to occur naturally. This is aimed at protecting the right to die with dignity and preventing futile suffering.

Legal Position On Euthanasia In India

Active euthanasia is illegal in India. Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, acts intended to cause death are classified as culpable homicide or murder under Sections 100 and 101.

Passive euthanasia, however, has gradually found legal recognition.

The Supreme Court first allowed withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment for patients in a vegetative state, even without decision-making capacity.

The court held that the right to die with dignity is an intrinsic part of Article 21 of the Constitution and legalised advance medical directives or living wills.

Supreme Court’s 2023 Guidelines On Euthanasia

In 2023, the Supreme Court modified its earlier guidelines to simplify the process for granting passive euthanasia.

Adults of sound mind may execute advance directives in the presence of two witnesses. Signatures may be attested by a notary or gazetted officer.

Hospitals must form two medical boards, which are required to communicate their decisions within 48 hours.

If hospital boards deny permission, family members can approach the High Court, which will constitute a fresh medical board to review the case.

