‘Harassed, Blackmailed To Stay Back’: Sarabjeet Kaur, Indian Sikh Woman Who Converted, Married Pakistani Man Begs For Help, Pleads To Return In Viral Audio

Sarabjit Kaur, an Indian national who married a Pakistani man after converting to Islam during a Sikh pilgrimage in November 2025, in a viral audio clip, has pleaded to return to India, claiming she has faced mental harassment in Pakistan. However, NewsX couldn’t independently verify the authenticity of the audio clip.

Sarabjit Kaur Urges Pakistani Husband To Return To India, Audio Clip Goes Viral

The over-one-minute audio, circulating widely on social media, features Sarabjit Kaur (48) speaking to her ex-husband, Karnail Singh, currently residing in the United Kingdom. In the recording, she repeatedly urges him to help her return to India, stating that she was forced to stay in Pakistan.

“Please help me, as I have been harassed and blackmailed to stay back. I didn’t have a single penny with me,” she says in the clip.

She further adds, “I am very unhappy here. I want to go back to my children. I have raised them since they were small. Here, I am struggling for each penny,” claiming that she does not even have proper clothes to wear and appealing to be allowed to return home.

Sarabjit Kaur Alleges Harassment

Sarabjit Kaur also alleges harassment, though she does not identify the perpetrators. At one point, she asks her husband not to trouble or harm her, while he reassures her and urges her to approach authorities at the Nankana Sahib gurdwara for assistance.

Sarabjit Kaur had travelled to Pakistan on November 4, 2025, as part of a large Sikh jatha visiting gurdwaras in and around Nankana Sahib to mark Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s Prakash Gurpurab. She was scheduled to return to India on November 13 with the group but stayed back and subsequently went missing.

Within days, Pakistani media and videos surfaced claiming that she had converted to Islam on November 5, adopted the name Noor Hussain, and married a Pakistani national, Nasir Hussain, a resident of Sheikhpura district near Lahore.

Pakistan Halts Deportation Of Sarabjit Kaur

On January 6, Pakistani authorities made arrangements to deport Sarabjit Kaur to India via the Wagah border. However, the process was abruptly halted, with no official explanation provided.

Pakistani media later cited documentation-related issues as the reason for stopping the deportation. Since then, there has been no clarity on her legal status or when the deportation process might resume. Reports suggest she has remained in Pakistan without valid authorization after her pilgrimage visa expired, making her stay legally uncertain.

A senior official stated that Sarabjit’s family now claims she originally travelled to Pakistan to retrieve some photographs from Nasir Hussain.

“The entire matter is being investigated by central agencies. The family remained silent ever since the incident came to light, but now they claim that she is being forced to stay in Pakistan as Hussain blackmailed her and other family members by showing her explicit photographs,” the official said.

