How Does Weight Loss Drug Ozempic Work – Side Effects Females vs Males

Ozempic, the popular weight loss drug launched in India on December 12, is the brand name for semaglutide and is famous for its weight loss capabilities. It was originally approved to help adults with type 2 diabetes control their blood sugar and reduce cardiovascular risks. Several studies have shown that its off-label use for weight loss attracts mainly women. People have begun to ask questions about Ozempic’s side effects and whether they affect females and males differently.

There is limited evidence that females have experienced the side effects of the drugs differently from males. The known effects of Ozempic have generally been consistent; however, researchers point out a few important details.

Clinical trials of semaglutide saw more female participants than males, which means that much of the data regarding the side effects came from females. Ozempic falls under the drug class of glucagon-like-peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1), and when females exclusively used this drug, they reported certain symptoms like headaches, dizziness, or vomiting more frequently.

What does Ozempic do?

Ozempic’s mechanism is mostly hormonal and suppresses hunger rather than targeting the fat directly. It’s a GLP-1 receptor agonist, which is a hormone the gut releases after eating. The drug stimulates the release of insulin, making people feel fuller for longer periods of time, which reduces hunger and calorie intake. Ozempic is injected once a week and helps with weight loss gradually. Patients reportedly lost 10%-15% of body weight after a year during clinical trials.

The drug has been widely discussed on social media platforms, and many celebrities have admitted using it for weight loss, which has added to its popularity as a weight loss drug when it was originally made to treat Type-2 diabetes.

Side effects of Ozempic seen in females

The side effects of the drug reported by females have mostly been related to the digestive system. However, as the body adapts, the side effects have been reported to fade. Nausea and vomiting have been the most commonly reported side effects, as the majority of the female participants complained about them. Diarrhea and abdominal discomfort were less frequent but still notable. Some of the side effects include:

Nausea

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Constipation

Stomach or abdominal pain

Fatigue

For women who are pregnant or breastfeeding, Ozempic is not recommended as it has shown fetal harm during animal trials, and doctors advise stopping the use of the drug two months before trying to conceive. There has not been enough data to confirm whether using Ozempic is safe during breastfeeding. Since it slows digestion, researchers suggest that the drug might affect oral contraceptives, but there is no data to prove it.

Side effects of Ozempic seen in males

Ozempic works the same way in males and females; however, some side effects may differ due to contrasting physiology. The common side effects are the same as seen in women. Some of the male-specific side effects are related to sexual health, as men report decreased libido and erectile dysfunction due to rapid weight loss, low blood sugar, and gastric issues.

As is the case with all medications, Ozempic carries a potential for some serious side effects, which inlude:

Pancreatitis

Gallbladder problems

Kidney issues

Worsening diabetic eye disease in some people

Possible thyroid tumor risk

Mood or mental health changes, including suicidal thoughts

These side effects do not particularly affect a single sex and apply to both, although much less frequently.

What is “Ozempic Face”?

The term “Ozempic face” is popularly used for the rapid loss of facial volume, which causes hollowness and sagging skin. It happens because fat disappears quickly from the face, which causes an aged look; however, it is often manageable with skincare, injectables, and cosmetic procedures. There is no evidence that females are more likely to go through “Ozempic Face” than males.

As the use of Ozempic is growing, future research will clarify any side effects that might be sex-specific. For now, males and females largely experience Ozempic in the same way.