Is Cough Syrup Safe For Kids Under 7? FDA Warnings And Doctor Advice Every Parent Must Know

Cold and flu season picks up, most of the parents wonder if purchasing cough syrups over-the-counter at medical stores, are safe for children or not?

However, various health experts, together with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), recommend against giving these medicines to children under 4 years old, and recommend caution for other under 7.

The FDA highlights that these medications without the consult of the doctors can cause serious side effects in young children, with slow down breathing, allergic reactions, and even seizures.

For the children in between the age of 4–6 years, they should be used only after consulting doctors or under medical supervision. It has been observed that the most colds in children get resolve on their own in around 7–10 days.

Cold and flu Medicine: When Not to Use Cough Syrup

Therefore, OTC cough and cold products are not approved for children under the age of 2. They may enhance risks of overdose if not used properly.

Strictly avoid cough medicines if your child is:

• Under the age of 4 years

• Prescribed to some other medications with ingredients which are overlapping

• Consuming the products which are adult-formulated

Safer Alternatives to Medicine

However, various Doctors prescribe non-drug treatments in this case, like humidifiers, saline drops, and hydration. Pain reliefs products like acetaminophen or ibuprofen may be used with age-appropriate doses.

Safe remedies during the cough include:

• Cool mist humidifiers

• Saline nasal sprays

• A little warm fluid

• Appropriate hydration

Cold and Flu: When to Call the Doctor?

You must contact your child’s healthcare provider, experts if symptoms worsen or certain warning signs appear.

Do seek out for help if your child has:

• Fever more than 100.4°F (under 2 months old)

• Difficulties in Breathing or lips turning blue

• Signs of dehydration or severe fatigue

