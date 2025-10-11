LIVE TV
Home > Health > Next Pandemic Threat? Japan Hit By Dangerous Flu Outbreak, Thousands Rushed To Hospitals, Schools Closed, Virus Spreads Fast

Japan is battling an unusually early and intense influenza outbreak, prompting the government to declare a nationwide epidemic. Hospitals are overwhelmed, schools have been forced to close, and public health systems are under pressure. Experts warn that the virus may be evolving faster due to global travel and environmental changes.

Japan declares nationwide flu epidemic as cases surge early, overwhelming hospitals and shutting schools across prefectures. Photos: X.
Japan declares nationwide flu epidemic as cases surge early, overwhelming hospitals and shutting schools across prefectures. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 11, 2025 19:48:54 IST

Japan is grappling with an unusually early and intense influenza outbreak. The widespread flu has prompted the government to declare a nationwide flu epidemic. Hospitals are strained, which is also leading to school closures and placing public health systems under significant pressure.

Japan’s flu season has arrived nearly five weeks early this year, which usually peaks in late November or December. Japanese media reports say that hospitals are overwhelmed, and schools across several prefectures have been forced to close in an effort to contain the virus.

Japan Declares Epidemic

The Health Ministry confirmed that the national average of influenza patients has crossed the epidemic threshold, reaching 1.04 patients per medical institution, a level rarely seen this early in the season.

By October 3, more than 4,000 people had been hospitalised with influenza. This is a fourfold increase from the previous week. At least 135 schools and childcare centres nationwide, particularly in Tokyo, Okinawa, and Kagoshima, have been temporarily shut.

In Yamagata Prefecture, a primary school closed entirely after 22 out of 36 students developed flu-like symptoms.

Experts Warn of a Faster-Evolving Virus

Health specialists suggest that the early and severe outbreak may indicate changes in the flu virus’s behavior. Professor Yoko Tsukamoto of the Health Sciences University of Hokkaido told Japanese media, “The flu season has started really early this year, but in the changing global environment this might become a more common scenario.”

She noted that global travel and population movement could be accelerating the virus’s adaptation to new conditions.

“People need to take common-sense precautions, get vaccinated, wash hands regularly, and avoid spreading infection,” Tsukamoto added.

According to her, Japan’s current situation mirrors trends in other parts of the world, suggesting that certain influenza strains may be evolving to spread more efficiently or resist standard treatments.

Japan Issues Travel Advisory

Japan remains a popular global tourist destination, with record numbers of international visitors expected in 2025. Experts are advising travellers to follow preventive measures to limit the risk of infection.

Ashley Harvey, a Tokyo-based travel marketing analyst, told SCMP,

“Even if the strain differs from that in other countries, hygiene measures like mask-wearing and regular handwashing can go a long way.”

First published on: Oct 11, 2025 7:48 PM IST
