LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hwasong-20 Missile donald trump bitcoin Bira 91 US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu emmanuel macron Hwasong-20 Missile donald trump bitcoin Bira 91 US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu emmanuel macron Hwasong-20 Missile donald trump bitcoin Bira 91 US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu emmanuel macron Hwasong-20 Missile donald trump bitcoin Bira 91 US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu emmanuel macron
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Hwasong-20 Missile donald trump bitcoin Bira 91 US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu emmanuel macron Hwasong-20 Missile donald trump bitcoin Bira 91 US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu emmanuel macron Hwasong-20 Missile donald trump bitcoin Bira 91 US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu emmanuel macron Hwasong-20 Missile donald trump bitcoin Bira 91 US government shutdown Diwali 2025 benjamin netanyahu emmanuel macron
LIVE TV
Home > World > Big Tension For South Korea, US & Japan, Kim Jong Un’s North Korea Unveils This Deadly Ballistic Missile, Has This Connection With Russia, Range Is…,

Big Tension For South Korea, US & Japan, Kim Jong Un’s North Korea Unveils This Deadly Ballistic Missile, Has This Connection With Russia, Range Is…,

Hwasong-20 Missile: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un unveiled the new long-range ICBM at a grand Pyongyang parade. The missile, described as the “most powerful” yet, signals rapid military advancement.

Kim Jong Un unveils Hwasong-20 ICBM at military parade, showcasing North Korea’s most powerful weapon and growing alliances. Photo: X/Clash Report.
Kim Jong Un unveils Hwasong-20 ICBM at military parade, showcasing North Korea’s most powerful weapon and growing alliances. Photo: X/Clash Report.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: October 11, 2025 15:55:15 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Big Tension For South Korea, US & Japan, Kim Jong Un’s North Korea Unveils This Deadly Ballistic Missile, Has This Connection With Russia, Range Is…,

Hwasong-20 Missile: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un unveiled a new long-range intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) during a grand military parade in Pyongyang on Friday. The event, which featured several foreign dignitaries, marked the 80th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Worker’s Party.

Hwasong-20: New Missile Displayed as “Most Powerful” Strategic Weapon

The newly revealed Hwasong-20, which has not yet been flight-tested, was described by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) as possessing the “most powerful nuclear strategic weapons system.

Alongside the Hwasong-20, North Korea also displayed an array of shorter-range ballistic missiles, cruise missiles, and supersonic weapons during the parade.

Also Read: Good News For Indians: Thailand Plans To Give Free Tickets To International Tourists, Here’s How You Can Get One

Kim Jong Un Calls for Building an “Invincible Force”

In his address, Kim emphasized the need to enhance the country’s military capabilities, declaring that the armed forces “must continue to evolve into an invincible force that eliminates all threats.”

The parade was attended by foreign leaders, including Chinese Premier Li Qiang, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, and Vietnamese Communist Party chief To Lam.

Kim met Medvedev on Friday, during which the Russian official praised the “sacrifice of North Korean soldiers fighting with Russia in Ukraine.” Kim expressed his willingness to deepen cooperation with Moscow, saying he hoped to “strengthen ties with Russia and work together toward common goals.”

North Korea Continues To Defy US

Last summer, Kim Yo Jong, the sister of Kim Jong Un, issued a warning to the United States against attempting to resume denuclearization talks. She cautioned that any pressure campaign aimed at dismantling Pyongyang’s nuclear program would be seen as “nothing but a mockery.”

“If the US fails to accept the changed reality and persists in the failed past, the DPRK – US meeting will remain as a ‘hope’ of the US side,” Kim Yo Jong said, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK).

North Korea Developing Weapons Rapidly Since China Visit

Since Kim’s last meeting in Beijing, North Korean state media has frequently highlighted new or upgraded weapons systems. These include the Hwasong-11Ma, a short-range ballistic missile equipped with a maneuverable hypersonic warhead, and the newly displayed Hwasong-20.

The Hwasong-11Ma made its first public appearance at a military exposition in Pyongyang just a week ago. The Hwasong-11 series is based on Russia’s Iskander missiles, which have been used extensively in Russian strikes on Ukraine.

 Hwasong-11Ma And  Hwasong-20: Hypersonic Capabilities and Advanced Warhead Design

The upgraded Hwasong-11Ma is reportedly fitted with a boost glide vehicle – a flattened, finned glider that allows the warhead to follow an unpredictable flight path, complicating detection and interception efforts. These maneuvers occur at speeds exceeding five times the speed of sound, qualifying the missile as hypersonic.

Missile experts say the Hwasong-20 appears significantly heavier, with a larger and rounder nose cone, suggesting the potential to carry multiple independently targetable re-entry vehicles (MIRVs). This technology would enable a single missile to deliver several warheads to different targets simultaneously, posing a serious challenge to U.S. missile defense systems.

“I suspect Russia might have helped the North develop the Hwasong-20,” missile expert Lee said, drawing a comparison to Russia’s Topol-M missile, a solid-fueled ICBM with a range of 11,000 kilometers (6,800 miles).

Also Read: As Gaza Ceasefire Continues, Israel’s Netanyahu Issues Big Warning For Hamas, Says ‘Disarmament Will Be Achieved…

First published on: Oct 11, 2025 3:53 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-1Hwasong-20 Missileintercontinental ballistic missilenorth koreaWorld news

RELATED News

Heartbroken Donald Trump Breaks Silence After Nobel Peace Prize Loss, ‘She Said I Deserved It’
Good News For Indians: Thailand Plans To Give Free Tickets To International Tourists, Here’s How You Can Get One
LAFC Looks to Extend Six-Match Win Streak Against Austin FC Amid Star Absences
Is Eiffel Tower Really Being Demolished In 2026? Here’s The Truth Behind Viral Social Media Claims
Virginia Woolf’s Early Works Resurface After Nearly A Century, Here’s What You Need to Know

LATEST NEWS

This Diwali, Delhi-NCR To Go With ‘Green Crackers’? What Are They, Check Risks And Concerns Involved
Big Tension For South Korea, US & Japan, Kim Jong Un’s North Korea Unveils This Deadly Ballistic Missile, Has This Connection With Russia, Range Is…,
Not Paris, Not Goa: The Real Hotspots Are India’s Hidden Hill Cafés
MHADA Lottery 2025: Konkan Board Draw Allots 5,354 Flats and 77 Plots
Travel Light: Minimalist Backpacking with Only 10 Items
Sameer Wankhede Makes A New Shocking Claim, Says He Is Getting Threats From Pakistan Post Ba***ds Of Bollywood Defamation Suit
ENG W vs SL W ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch England Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Live Telecast On Tv And Mobile Apps Online
WBP SI Admit Card 2025 OUT: How to Download Police SI Hall Ticket Via Direct Link
ChatGPT Becomes Your AI Shopping Assistant With UPI Payments As NPCI And Razorpay Team Up With OpenAI
Bihar STET Admit Card 2025 OUT Today: STET Exam Date Postpone?
Big Tension For South Korea, US & Japan, Kim Jong Un’s North Korea Unveils This Deadly Ballistic Missile, Has This Connection With Russia, Range Is…,

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Big Tension For South Korea, US & Japan, Kim Jong Un’s North Korea Unveils This Deadly Ballistic Missile, Has This Connection With Russia, Range Is…,

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Big Tension For South Korea, US & Japan, Kim Jong Un’s North Korea Unveils This Deadly Ballistic Missile, Has This Connection With Russia, Range Is…,
Big Tension For South Korea, US & Japan, Kim Jong Un’s North Korea Unveils This Deadly Ballistic Missile, Has This Connection With Russia, Range Is…,
Big Tension For South Korea, US & Japan, Kim Jong Un’s North Korea Unveils This Deadly Ballistic Missile, Has This Connection With Russia, Range Is…,
Big Tension For South Korea, US & Japan, Kim Jong Un’s North Korea Unveils This Deadly Ballistic Missile, Has This Connection With Russia, Range Is…,

QUICK LINKS