Good News For Indians: Thailand Plans To Give Free Tickets To International Tourists, Here’s How You Can Get One

Thailand is preparing to launch a new tourism stimulus that will reportedly offer free domestic flights to international visitors later this year. The proposed scheme, titled “Buy International, Free Thailand Domestic Flights,” aims to attract more travellers to lesser-known provinces and ease the pressure on popular tourist hotspots.

Under the plan, around 200,000 one-way or round-trip tickets will be made available to foreign tourists arriving in Thailand by air. The government plans to allocate around THB 700 million (USD 21.5 million) to subsidise airfares, up to THB 1,750 for one-way and THB 3,500 for a round trip. Each ticket will include a 20 kg baggage allowance. The scheme, if approved, will run from September to November 2025 and will involve six domestic airlines.

The initiative is being pushed by the Tourism and Sports Ministry along with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT). Officials say it’s designed to encourage about 200,000 visitors to explore other parts of the country such as Chiang Mai, the Isan region, the Andaman coast, and smaller islands. The goal is to spread tourism income, support local jobs, and boost hotel occupancy in less-crowded destinations.

The government will pay the subsidy directly to airlines for qualifying bookings, keeping costs manageable while using private carriers’ networks to connect tourists beyond Bangkok. Eligibility is expected to be limited to foreign visitors arriving by international flights, excluding Thai nationals and travellers entering by land or sea.

Major carriers including Thai Airways, Thai AirAsia, Bangkok Airways, Nok Air, Thai Lion Air, and Thai VietJet are expected to participate. The TAT calls the campaign an invitation for travellers to “explore beyond the obvious,” highlighting cultural, heritage, and natural attractions across Thailand.

However, critics warn that such giveaways may distort demand and could face logistical challenges. There are also questions about whether regional infrastructure can handle sudden visitor increases and whether using public funds to subsidise airlines is justified.

ALSO READ: This Country Is Offering One Of Easiest Permanent Residency Programmes, Indians Can Also Apply, Know How