Love Watermelon Too Much? Here’s What Happens When You Overeat It

While watermelon is undoubtedly a refreshing summer fruit and can certainly be healthy when you’re looking to satisfy any number of sweet cravings, watermelon is ultimately composed of nutrients, vitamins, antioxidants, and minerals. Scientifically speaking, there are more positive health benefits of watermelon than negative side effects from eating watermelon, and while eating too much watermelon will have some negative side effects or health risks to ones’ health, the following two are the most important ones:

Digestive Discomfort and Problems

Watermelon has a high-fructose content and a high-water content. When you’re full of watermelon, you can have all sorts of stomach problems including an upset stomach including gas, bloating, and general stomach pain, as well as diarrhea. Watermelon is also thought to be high in FODMAPs, or fermentable carbs that can present uncomfortable gut symptoms for some people’s gut systems, and if someone has IBS – it can be even worse.

Blood Sugar Spikes

Even though watermelon is around 90% water, it is considered high on the glycemic index scale with a GI score of 72. With a high caloric intake of watermelon, blood sugar levels could rise significantly which can pose an even bigger risk for individuals living with diabetes or individuals unable to process insulin as routinely as part of their metabolism. To prevent these and subsequent blood sugar level regulation implications, moderation is incredibly important.

Potassium Overexposure

Watermelon contains quite a bit of potassium that is used for heart and muscle function, and too much potassium can cause hyperkalemia which can have serious consequences on muscle contraction and heart rhythm. BEFORE you have hyperkalemia, high levels of potassium can have detrimental effects to your overall health, particularly if you have had kidney problems, or if you took medicine that can affect or interfere with kidney disease.

Allergic Reactions

Some people in rare instances can have an allergic reaction to watermelon. Symptoms can range from mild itching and hives all the way through to severe difficulty breathing. Be cautious of eating watermelon if you suffer from food allergies.

Conclusion: Moderation Is Key

Watermelon can be a nutritious and refreshing health food, when eaten in moderation. Watermelon can cause discomfort. For instance, if one eats watermelon, only watermelon, this can cause gastrointestinal upset, or if one consumes the watermelon and they have hyperglycemia this can increase their sugar levels. Therefore when consuming watermelon as a part of a healthy diet, portions should be filtered through thoughts of the individual’s digestive tolerances and blood sugar levels.

This article is for informational purposes only and should not replace medical advice. Consult a healthcare professional for personalized recommendations.