MagicTouch Brazil Approval: A Turning Point for Cardiovascular Innovation

São Paulo (Brazil), September 17: The Brazilian health sector has just experienced a turning point with the MagicTouch Brazil Approval from ANVISA, the health surveillance national authority. Concept Medical Group, the drug-delivery technology market leader, has obtained commercial approval for its lead Sirolimus-Coated Balloon (SCB) — MagicTouch — marking the first and sole device to be approved in Brazil for the treatment of coronary artery disease (CAD).

This achievement is not just a corporate win; it represents a change in paradigm in cardiovascular treatment throughout Latin America. As cardiovascular diseases continue to be the major cause of death in the region, the approval sets the stage for safer, metal-free solutions that disrupt the dominance of conventional drug-eluting stents (DES).

A Breakthrough for Physicians and Patients

Compared to DES, with its permanent metal stent left behind, MagicTouch delivers sirolimus into the vessel wall without any foreign body left behind. This minimises the risk of restenosis, enhances long-term results, and provides treating physicians with greater flexibility in treatment.

Prof. Dr. Alexandre Abizaid, Director of Interventional Cardiology, Instituto do Coração, São Paulo, highlighted

“Glad to hear that ANVISA approved the first Sirolimus-Coated Balloon, MagicTouch, in Brazil. care.”

This approval highlights the increasing acceptance of drug-coated balloons (DCBs) as an effective frontline treatment, particularly in complex patient populations where minimising permanent implants is beneficial.

Latin America’s High Cardiovascular Burden

Latin America faces one of the world’s heaviest burdens of cardiovascular disease. In Brazil alone, approximately 200,000 percutaneous coronary interventions (PCI) are performed annually, accounting for nearly half of the region’s total. Despite the scale, treatment has long been dominated by DES, with limited adoption of DCB technology.

Dr. Manish Doshi, Founder and Managing Director of Concept Medical, reflected on the milestone:

“Latin America bears a high burden of cardiovascular disease as a leading cause of mortality, with nearly half a million PCI procedures annually. While DES has long dominated, DCBs are emerging as a strong alternative, driven by demand for safer, metal-free therapies like MagicTouch. ANVISA’s approval marks a turning point for DCB adoption, reinforcing our commitment to advancing safer, more effective therapies worldwide.”

MagicTouch’s Differentiation

The MagicTouch Brazil Approval represents more than regulatory clearance. It differentiates Concept Medical in a crowded space by:

Pioneering Innovation: First and sole ANVISA-approved Sirolimus-Coated Balloon.

First and sole ANVISA-approved Sirolimus-Coated Balloon. Safety First: Metal-free alternative reduces long-term risk vs. DES.

Metal-free alternative reduces long-term risk vs. DES. Clinical Credibility: Supported by 45+ international trials with 24,000+ patients.

Supported by 45+ international trials with 24,000+ patients. Global Footprint: Sold in more than 80 countries with CE mark and several FDA designations.

These are the strengths behind why MagicTouch is not just a commercial success but also a strategic achievement in the history of cardiovascular medicine.

The Global Perspective

Concept Medical’s influence does not stop at Brazil. Its products, like the Abluminus DES+ for diabetes and acute myocardial infarction (AMI) patients, have so far impacted over one million patients all over the world. With both drug-eluting stents and drug-coated balloons covered in its pipeline, the company keeps strengthening itself as a global innovator.

The MagicTouch Brazil Approval strengthens its standing even further, joining earlier endorsements such as CE certification and various USFDA Breakthrough Device Designations. Taken together, these validations confirm a commitment to reliability, consistency, and patient-focused care.

Future Outlook

The clearance of MagicTouch in Brazil should accelerate the uptake of DCBs throughout Latin America. As Concept Medical advances regulatory routes for its more expansive DCB and DES pipeline with ANVISA, the firm is well-positioned to revolutionize regional cardiovascular treatment.

By providing clinicians alternatives based on clarity, consistency, and clinical science, Concept Medical is changing the course of CAD management. In the process, it gives patients not only therapy, but also renewed confidence in safer and more effective treatments.

Conclusion

The MagicTouch Brazil Approval is more than a regulatory green light; it is a declaration of intent by Concept Medical to redefine global standards in cardiovascular care. Backed by innovation, clinical evidence, and patient-centred design, MagicTouch offers Brazil a new horizon in the fight against coronary artery disease.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)