PCOS-Friendly Foods That Can Transform Your Body in 30 Days

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) is one of the most common hormonal conditions that women suffer from. PCOS or PCOD is becoming life challenging for women as they suffer from weight gain, irregular periods, acne, and stress. You can correct PCOS/PCOD by eating the right things to balance hormones, improve metabolism, and support weight management. Eating right and exercising regularly can keep your body fit in just 30 days. Take a look at some PCOS/PCOD-friendly friendly to add to your plate.

Leafy Greens

Eating your greens is not for saying, spinach, kale, and fenugreek can help to reduce inflammation and regulate your blood sugar levels. They are packed with nutrients and low in calories.

High-Fiber Foods

Eat foods that are high in fibre, like oats, quinoa, brown rice, and lentils, which will keep you full for longer. They will prevent sudden spikes in insulin.

Protein-Rich Foods

Foods that are rich in protein, including paneer, tofu, eggs, chickpeas, and beans, can curb cravings, help boost metabolism, and are best for your gym rats to maintain lean muscle.

Healthy Fats

Not all fats are bad, some fat-related foods are good for your body, like avocados, nuts, flaxseeds, chia seeds, and olive oil provide omega-3 fatty acids that will support your hormone health.

Low-GI Fruits

Low-GI fruits like berries, apples, pears, and oranges are rich in antioxidants and fiber that not only control your sweet cravings but also balance your blood sugar level.

PCOS-Friendly Spices

Some spices like turmeric, cinnamon, and fenugreek seeds are natural anti-inflammatories that improve insulin and support hormonal balance.

Quick Tips to Maximize Results in 30 Days