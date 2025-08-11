Roasted Chana Benefits, Nutrition & How Much to Eat Daily

LIVE TV
Published By: Vani Verma
Published: August 11, 2025 11:52:27 IST

Roasted chana (dry roasted chickpeas) is becoming a popular snack in India for people of all ages and demographics, because of its high nutritional value. Heart healthy, crunchy and filling Roasted chana is the new Nutritious, healthy, cheap and travel friendly snack option.

 

A 30g serving gives roughly 135 kcal, 5.4g protein, 18.3g carbohydrates, and 2.7g of dietary fibre.The combination of nutrients above make roasted chana a great option for muscle repair, satiety, and digestive health. The fiber from roasted chana will leave you feeling full longer, inhibiting high fat, excessive sugar cravings in the short and long-term for those starting their weight loss journey. 

 

Roasted chana also has fats, and a number of key minerals, iron, magnesium, potassium, and zinc and is a good source of energy and important for bone, and immune system health.

 

Another major benefit is that roasted chana has a low glycemic index, making it a good snack for diabetics because it doesn’t immediately raise blood sugar levels. Being a naturally gluten (and wheat) free snack, roasted chana is acceptable in a gluten intolerant diet and the antioxidants found in roasted chana may lead to healthier skin as well as increase immunity.

 

Experts agree that a handful of roasted chana of 30-50g everyday will provide an average person with maximum nutritional benefits, without resulting in digestive issues or unnecessary extra calories. Consuming too many in a single day’s snacking could, however, lead to looking 2 to 3 months pregnant or consuming too many calories. Roasted chana can be eaten plain, added to bhel, mixed in salad, or eaten with jaggery in classic fashion.

 

In conclusion, roasted chana is an exceptional daily snack that provides benefits for heart health, weight loss, steady energy and digestion. As a snack, all the benefits are there, just watch your portion size.

 

This article is for general informational purposes only and should not be taken as medical advice. Consult a healthcare professional before making significant dietary changes.

Tags: healthy snackshigh-protein snacksIndian superfoodsroasted chana benefitsroasted chickpeas nutritionweight loss foods

