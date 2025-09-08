LIVE TV
Home > Health > Scientists uncover key protein in cellular fat storage: Study

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 19:22:07 IST

New South Wales [Australia], August 30 (ANI): Research conducted at the University of New South Wales (UNSW) has shed light on how cells in the body manage and store fat, potentially offering new insights into human health.

In the study, researchers identify a crucial protein, named CHP1, that acts as a central director in this process.

Fat, or lipids, is stored inside cells in small compartments called lipid droplets. These droplets are essential for energy storage and other cellular functions.

The researchers found that removing CHP1 results in a significant reduction in the size of lipid droplets, suggesting that CHP1 is a master regulator of fat metabolism within the cell.

“Our findings provide a clearer picture of the intricate machinery that controls how cells store fat,” says lead author of the study, Guang Yang from the UNSW School of Biotechnology and Biomolecular Science.

“Understanding this process is a critical step towards developing new strategies to address a range of metabolic disorders like obesity and diabetes.”

The study reveals that CHP1 directly influences key enzymes, known as microsomal GPATs, which are responsible for creating fat molecules.

Not only does CHP1 help stabilise and activate these enzymes, but it also directs them to the right location–the surface of the lipid droplets–where they are needed most.

This discovery advances our fundamental understanding of how cells regulate fat metabolism and opens new avenues for future research into conditions associated with abnormal fat storage. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: cellular-functionsfathealthhumanproteinstudy

