Home > Health > Surat Advances Women’s Health with Veritas Radiology Unveiling 3D Contrast-Enhanced Mammography

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: November 19, 2025 12:36:09 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 19: Gujarat marked an important milestone in its healthcare sector with the inauguration of Veritas Radiology Centre at Western Business Park in Vesu, Surat. The centre is the state’s first facility offering 3D Contrast-Enhanced (CE) Mammography, equipped with advanced imaging technology and AI-enabled diagnostic systems. The inauguration ceremony was graced by the parents of the doctors associated with the centre.

Dr. Dhara Shah, the Centre’s Director,  said that the facility, spread across approximately 1,600 sq. ft., is operated by a team of highly experienced radiologists, and has been recognised as a Centre of Excellence in Mammography by Hologic.

Veritas Radiology offers a wide range of advanced diagnostic services such as 3D CE Mammography, AI-enabled Ultrasound (USG), and True Digital X-ray. Additional services include 3D Mammography, CE Mammography, Colour Doppler, high-end Sonography, Liver Elastography, Foetal Medicine, Fat Quantification, 3D-4D Musculoskeletal Sonography, VABB, full-length Scanogram, and Interventional Radiology. With this centre, a new era of advanced imaging and patient care has begun, providing people of Surat access to state-of-the-art diagnostic facilities.

The medical team comprises Dr Dhara D. Shah (MD), Dr Krishna B. Patel (MD, DNB), Dr. Neha Shah (MD, FRCR), Dr. Bhavin R. Patel (MD, FIFM, Pg. Dip. MSK), and Dr Pragnesh N. Vaghela (MD, DMRE), all of whom bring extensive expertise to the Centre.

Highlighting the rising concern around breast cancer, Dr. Dhara Shah said, “The incidence of cancer among young women in India is increasing rapidly, with a significant proportion being breast cancer cases. What is even more alarming is that nearly 50% of women diagnosed with breast cancer in India do not survive. Early detection is therefore absolutely crucial.”

She added that the decision to introduce 3D Contrast-Enhanced Mammography in Surat was driven by the urgent need to improve early diagnostic capabilities.

“This technology is particularly effective for young women with dense breast tissue. Nearly 40% of Indian women have dense breasts, and in such cases, 3D CE Mammography offers major diagnostic advantages. Even very small calcifications or subtle lesions can be detected with high accuracy,” she said.

The centre is also equipped with Vacuum-Assisted Breast Biopsy (VABB), which enables the detection and biopsy of even minute abnormalities that may not be identifiable through conventional core biopsy.

“Benign lumps in young women can also be removed without surgery, using a minimally invasive pinhole procedure, significantly reducing both physical and emotional stress for patients,” she explained.

In addition, the centre houses advanced AI-based sonography systems, True Digital X-ray, and full-body Scanogram facilities. Dr Dhara Shah added that with cutting-edge machines and a skilled team of specialists, patients can expect the highest standards of diagnostic care at Veritas Radiology.

PNN Health

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 19, 2025 12:36 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
QUICK LINKS