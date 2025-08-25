Think Bloating Is a Gut Problem? These Other Causes Might Surprise You

Bloating is a common symptom that describes fullness, tightness or swelling in the abdomen. Although we typically think of bloating as digestive in nature, there are several other causes of bloating that may surprise you.

Common Digestive Causes

There are many possible reasons for bloating, and some may surprise you. Bloating can occur from swallowing too much air, (like chewing gum), or eating certain gassy foods, (like beans and broccoli), drinking lots of carbonated beverages, having food intolerances (like lactose or gluten) and digestive disorders (like irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), small intestinal bacteria overgrowth (SIBO) or constipation) can really mess up the digestive process and contributes to bloating.

Hormonal & Stress Related

For females, hormone related bloating can be seen with fluid retention associated with numerous hormonal changes, such as menstruation and pregnancy. The majority of the population definitely relates to the fact that stress and anxiety affects gut motility in individuals, producing bloated feeling sensations, and therefore may or may not exacerbate discomfort. The gut brain connection is extraordinary, as discomfort generally does not end at the physical discomfort in the abdomen, but can occur anywhere throughout the GI tract.

Serious Medical Reasons for Bloating

Serious conditions can contribute to bloating including: ascites due to liver disease or ovarian cancer, pancreatic insufficiency, and tumors in the GI tract. Medical complications that may present with gastric emptying disorders can result in delayed emptying of the stomach thus potentially increasing bloating.

Lifestyle factors

Eating too quickly, smoking, chewing gum, and certain medications can lead to swallowing excess air that can contribute to bloating. The composition of the diet can contribute to bloating too. Eating lots of fat, or other carbohydrates can cause bloating.

When to seek help

Occasional bloating may be linked to lifestyle or habits and will usually resolve once the lifestyle changes. The recurrent, persistent or severe bloating is more complicated and has medical implications for all potential underlying disease processes and deserves a medical evaluation.

Determining the potential sources of bloating can help manage symptoms more effectively and help maximize digestive wellness and comfort.

This content is for informational purposes only and should not be taken as medical advice. Always consult a qualified healthcare professional for diagnosis and treatment.