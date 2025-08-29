Too Much Coffee Is Bad – But This Amount Can Save Your Heart

The Heart-Healthy Side of Coffee

Millions of people drink coffee every day. Studies show that moderate coffee consumption is associated with better cardiovascular health, and/or lower rates of heart disease and stroke, though all depend on the amount consumed.

The Power of Moderation: 2 to 3 Cups a Day

Research has shown that the greatest heart health protection is found by drinking two to three cups of coffee each day. This amount is associated with a 10-20% decrease in cardiovascular disease and overall mortality risk, and also reduces the likelihood of heart rhythm disorders, like atrial fibrillation.

When is Coffee Harmful?

Drinking too much coffee – typically more than four cups a day – diminishes the heart protective effect of coffee and some people will experience anxiety, insomnia and heart palpitations, which are harmful effects of excessive caffeine consumption. Also, very high doses of unfiltered or boiled coffee may raise cholesterol levels due to some compounds (called terpenes) and there is the potential for negatively affecting heart health.

Proper Coffee Enjoyment

Experts recommend drinking coffee in moderation if you are looking to remain as healthy as possible. Enjoying filtered coffee is the right choice. Drink two to three cups (up to 400mg caffeine) daily; timing is also important, consuming it first thing in the morning is ideal. As it relates to patients with heart problems, always ask your doctor if coffee is safe to drink, but it is normally advised that patients drink coffee in moderation.

Heart Healthy Aspects of Coffee

Beyond caffeine, coffee has a variety of health benefits. Coffee is full of polyphenols and antioxidants, with the purpose of reducing oxidative stress and inflammation that can be associated with heart disease. Also, coffee is a significant source of polyphenols that assist with cholesterol effects, and is linked to metabolic effects that are healthy. Therefore, coffee could be heart healthy.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Consult a doctor for personalized guidance.