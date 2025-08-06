What Causes Sleepwalking and Sleep Talking? Shocking Reasons You Should Know

Sleepwalking (somnambulism) and sleep talking (somniloquy) can be odd sleep behaviors, and may be shocking and alarming. Both sleepwalking and sleep talking happen during deep Non-REM (NREM) sleep. During this part of the sleep cycle, the body is showing different levels of partial awakening where the conscious mind is missing. The brain may initiate automatic sleepwalking or sleep talking and act out behaviors autonomously without self-awareness. Knowing the cause can help manage and minimize the episodes.

Genetics

Sleepwalking and sleep talking seems to run in families and when a parent has experienced sleepwalking or sleep talking, the chances that their children will experience sleepwalking or sleep talking increases, highlighting a genetic predisposition.

Sleep Deprivation

Insufficient sleep, varying bedtimes, and jet lag can increase the likelihood of sleepwalking and sleep talking for the same reasons: disrupting the normal sleep cycle and increases brain arousal during sleep.

Psychological Stress

When stress levels are high – anxiety, stress, and emotion create disturbances in restful sleep, which frequently leads to sleepwalking and sleep talking episodes. Moving, trauma, or chronic life stress often worsens sleepwalking and talking episodes.

Medical and Environmental Triggers

Some physical illnesses (e.g. a fever that occurs with a child), medications (e.g. sedating medications, psychiatric medications), and substances (e.g. alcohol) can alter or disorganize sleep structure and act as a trigger or may increase parasomnia risk. Abnormal sleep, such as disorders that disrupt sleep such as obstructive sleep apnea and restless leg syndrome, can also affect risk. Environmental factors identify very noisy, extremely bright, or unfamiliar sleep locations as risk factors, especially children.

Developmental considerations

Sleepwalking, sleep talking, and other disorders occur more commonly in children as their brains develop and their sleep architecture shifts. Most children will outgrow sleepwalking or sleep talking as they develop.

When to Seek Professional Help

While most parasomnias are benign and self-limiting, there are situations in which talking to a professional might benefit a child’s situation, such as frequent parasomnia, potential harm or hazard to the child or family, parasomnia that onset in adulthood, and parasomnia that appear related to a neurologic condition, such as a seizure disorder, are all indications for engaging a health care professional.

If we consider these important factors it should help us to identify some triggers and help create a healthier and safer sleep.

This content is intended for informational purposes only and should not replace medical advice. Consult a healthcare professional for diagnosis or treatment of any sleep-related concerns.