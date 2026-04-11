What Is Motor Neurone Disease? Game Of Thrones Actor Michael Patrick Passed Away From This Disease At 35

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
defence news Bengal elections 2026 iran frozen assets amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Boat Overturned Bollywood actor defence news Bengal elections 2026 iran frozen assets amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Boat Overturned Bollywood actor defence news Bengal elections 2026 iran frozen assets amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Boat Overturned Bollywood actor defence news Bengal elections 2026 iran frozen assets amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Boat Overturned Bollywood actor
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
defence news Bengal elections 2026 iran frozen assets amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Boat Overturned Bollywood actor defence news Bengal elections 2026 iran frozen assets amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Boat Overturned Bollywood actor defence news Bengal elections 2026 iran frozen assets amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Boat Overturned Bollywood actor defence news Bengal elections 2026 iran frozen assets amit kshatriya Iran news iran us ceasefire China Iran Vrindavan Boat Accident blood-soaked school bags Bumble date scam Kolkata strait of hormuz Sam Altman family photo Chris Christie claims Boat Overturned Bollywood actor
LIVE TV
Home > Health News > What Is Motor Neurone Disease? Game Of Thrones Actor Michael Patrick Passed Away From This Disease At 35

What Is Motor Neurone Disease? Game Of Thrones Actor Michael Patrick Passed Away From This Disease At 35

Motor neurone disease (MND) is a rare but serious neurological disorder that impacts the brain and nerves. It slowly weakens the muscles by hurting the motor neurons, which are the nerve cells that send signals from the brain and spinal cord to the muscles.

Michael Patrick (Photo: IG)
Michael Patrick (Photo: IG)

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: April 11, 2026 17:05:20 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Is Motor Neurone Disease? Game Of Thrones Actor Michael Patrick Passed Away From This Disease At 35

Motor neurone disease (MND) is a rare but serious neurological disorder that impacts the brain and nerves. It slowly weakens the muscles by hurting the motor neurons, which are the nerve cells that send signals from the brain and spinal cord to the muscles.Motor neurons send messages between your brain and your voluntary muscles, which are the ones you can control, like walking, talking, and breathing. These neurons don’t work right anymore in MND, and they eventually die. Because of this, muscles stop getting signals to move, which makes them weaker and weaker over time. Michael Patrick, an actor and writer best known for his role in Game of Thrones, has died at the age of 35 after a long fight with motor neurone disease (MND). 

Signs of MND

Muscle weakness or tightness
Having trouble walking or tripping a lot
Speech that is slurred
Having trouble swallowing
Weak grip or trouble holding things
Twitching and cramps in the muscles

Causes And Risks Of MND

Genetics: A small number of cases are passed down through families
Age: Most often affects people older than 50
Things in the environment: Researchers are looking into possible links.

You Might Be Interested In

Diagnosis

Tests of the nervous system
Scans of the brain
Tests for electromyography (EMG)
Blood tests to rule out other health problems

Care and Treatment

There is no cure for MND right now, but treatments can help with symptoms and make life better.

Drugs like Riluzole may slow the progress of the disease.
Physiotherapy to keep muscles strong
Therapy for speech and language
Help with nutrition
Help with breathing in later stages

MND is a life-limiting condition, but many people continue to live meaningful lives with proper care and support. Assistive devices, counseling, and support groups play a crucial role in helping patients and families cope with the challenges.

Michael Patrick’s Wife Confirms His Passing

The wife of Michael Patrick has confirmed his passing. Naomi Sheehan shared the heartbreaking news through an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday, April 8.

Michael Patrick passed away at the Northern Ireland Hospice, where he had been receiving care after being admitted 10 days earlier. He had been battling Motor Neurone Disease since his diagnosis on February 1, 2023.

In her message, Naomi wrote, “Last night, Mick sadly passed away in the Northern Ireland Hospice. He was admitted 10 days ago and was cared for by the incredible team there. He passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends. Words can’t describe how broken-hearted we are.”

Naomi Sheehan’s Emotional Tribute

Paying tribute to her husband, Naomi Sheehan remembered Michael Patrick as a deeply inspiring individual whose impact extended far beyond his illness.

She shared, “It’s been said more than once that Mick was an inspiration to everyone who was privileged enough to come into contact with him—not just during his illness, but throughout his entire life.”

Describing his personality, she added that he lived life to the fullest, filled with joy, a vibrant spirit, and an infectious sense of humor. She fondly referred to him as “a titan of a ginger-haired man,” capturing both his larger-than-life presence and the deep void his passing has left behind.

ALSO READ:  Chair Yoga For Elderly, Expert Shares Safe And Effective Asanas At Home

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Michael PatrickMichael Patricks dies at 35Motor Neurone Disease

RELATED News

New COVID Variant ‘Cicada’ Spreading In US: Can It Bypass Vaccine Protection? Here’s What We Know

Can Young Adults Develop Heart Blockages? Cardiologist Explains Common Causes, Symptoms And Treatment

What Is ‘Cicada’ COVID Variant? New Cases Detected in US and 22 Countries; Is It a Threat to India? Know Symptoms, Risk

What Is Endometriosis? Experts Warn Not To Normalise Period Pain Leading To Fatigue, Digestive Discomfort And More- Check For Symptoms And Precautions

What is Parasite Cyclospora Cayetanesis? Hrithik Roshan’s Girlfriend Saba Azad Lost 4 Kg In 2 Weeks- Check For Symptoms, Diagnosis, Treatment And Precautions

LATEST NEWS

Veteran Actor Ranjeet Takes Fitness To Another Level, Trying Cable Chest Fly At 84- Watch Viral Video

India To Get F-35 Stealth Jets? High-Level India-US Talks Spark Buzz, Lockheed Martin Breaks Silence With Big Clarification

Dyson Launches HushJet Mini Cool Fan With Up to 6-Hour Battery Life: Check Expected India Price, Launch Timeline And Key Details

What Is Motor Neurone Disease? Game Of Thrones Actor Michael Patrick Passed Away From This Disease At 35

Sofik Viral MMS Alert: Trying To Download ‘Season 2’ And ‘Season 3’ Of 19-Minute-34-Second Private Video? You Could Be In Serious Danger

SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2026: “Hitting Sixes Like Practice” — Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head go Berserk; Fans React to 105/0 Powerplay

SSC CHSL Skill Test Admit Card 2026 Soon: Check Exam Date, Download Link and Reschedule Details

‘Full Account of 15 Years”: PM Modi Vows ‘White Paper’ On TMC Corruption, ₹3,000 Monthly Aid For Women

War Of Words In Bengal: PM Modi Tears Into Mamata Govt At Murshidabad Rally Ahead Of West Bengal Elections, Calls TMC ‘Carbon Copy Of Left’

‘I Was There For A No Show’: Smita Prakash Calls Out Miranda House After Reaching As Chief Guest To Find Empty Hall, No Staff Present – Watch

What Is Motor Neurone Disease? Game Of Thrones Actor Michael Patrick Passed Away From This Disease At 35

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Is Motor Neurone Disease? Game Of Thrones Actor Michael Patrick Passed Away From This Disease At 35

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Is Motor Neurone Disease? Game Of Thrones Actor Michael Patrick Passed Away From This Disease At 35
What Is Motor Neurone Disease? Game Of Thrones Actor Michael Patrick Passed Away From This Disease At 35
What Is Motor Neurone Disease? Game Of Thrones Actor Michael Patrick Passed Away From This Disease At 35
What Is Motor Neurone Disease? Game Of Thrones Actor Michael Patrick Passed Away From This Disease At 35

QUICK LINKS