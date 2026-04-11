What Is Motor Neurone Disease? Game Of Thrones Actor Michael Patrick Passed Away From This Disease At 35

Motor neurone disease (MND) is a rare but serious neurological disorder that impacts the brain and nerves. It slowly weakens the muscles by hurting the motor neurons, which are the nerve cells that send signals from the brain and spinal cord to the muscles.Motor neurons send messages between your brain and your voluntary muscles, which are the ones you can control, like walking, talking, and breathing. These neurons don’t work right anymore in MND, and they eventually die. Because of this, muscles stop getting signals to move, which makes them weaker and weaker over time. Michael Patrick, an actor and writer best known for his role in Game of Thrones, has died at the age of 35 after a long fight with motor neurone disease (MND).

Signs of MND

Muscle weakness or tightness

Having trouble walking or tripping a lot

Speech that is slurred

Having trouble swallowing

Weak grip or trouble holding things

Twitching and cramps in the muscles

Causes And Risks Of MND

Genetics: A small number of cases are passed down through families

Age: Most often affects people older than 50

Things in the environment: Researchers are looking into possible links.

Diagnosis

Tests of the nervous system

Scans of the brain

Tests for electromyography (EMG)

Blood tests to rule out other health problems

Care and Treatment

There is no cure for MND right now, but treatments can help with symptoms and make life better.

Drugs like Riluzole may slow the progress of the disease.

Physiotherapy to keep muscles strong

Therapy for speech and language

Help with nutrition

Help with breathing in later stages

MND is a life-limiting condition, but many people continue to live meaningful lives with proper care and support. Assistive devices, counseling, and support groups play a crucial role in helping patients and families cope with the challenges.

Michael Patrick’s Wife Confirms His Passing

The wife of Michael Patrick has confirmed his passing. Naomi Sheehan shared the heartbreaking news through an emotional Instagram post on Wednesday, April 8.

Michael Patrick passed away at the Northern Ireland Hospice, where he had been receiving care after being admitted 10 days earlier. He had been battling Motor Neurone Disease since his diagnosis on February 1, 2023.

In her message, Naomi wrote, “Last night, Mick sadly passed away in the Northern Ireland Hospice. He was admitted 10 days ago and was cared for by the incredible team there. He passed peacefully surrounded by family and friends. Words can’t describe how broken-hearted we are.”

Naomi Sheehan’s Emotional Tribute

Paying tribute to her husband, Naomi Sheehan remembered Michael Patrick as a deeply inspiring individual whose impact extended far beyond his illness.

She shared, “It’s been said more than once that Mick was an inspiration to everyone who was privileged enough to come into contact with him—not just during his illness, but throughout his entire life.”

Describing his personality, she added that he lived life to the fullest, filled with joy, a vibrant spirit, and an infectious sense of humor. She fondly referred to him as “a titan of a ginger-haired man,” capturing both his larger-than-life presence and the deep void his passing has left behind.

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