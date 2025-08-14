Why Does Hair Turn Grey? Causes, Myths & Can It Really Be Reversed?

Seeing your beautiful hair turning grey can be a little heartbreaking. Some people embrace their grey hair, and some rush to the salon or reach for hair dye. But what if we tell you, hair dye and salon treatments are making your hair worse? It can be a short-term process, but it can be kept for the long run. But first, we need to understand why hair turns grey, and it is possible to reverse it naturally.

Why Hair Turns Grey

Hair gets its color from natural pigment called melanin, they are produced by cells known as melanocytes in hair follicles. Your hair follicles produce less color as they age, so when hair goes through its natural cycle of dying and being regenerated, as turns grey, silver, or white.

While ageing is the primary reason, there are several other causes too:

Genetics

Your genes play a major role in when you’ll start having grey hair. If your parents had early grey hair, then you might get that too.

Stress

Stress can trigger a common condition called telogen effluvium, which can lead to breakage of hair. While stress doesn’t directly turn hair grey overnight.

Nutrient Deficiencies

Lack of nutritional value, like Vitamin B12, folate, and minerals like copper, can give you premature greying.

Hormonal Changes

If you are someone suffering from thyroid imbalances and hormonal shifts, then it can trigger your early greying hair. And if you are not sure, then you must check your thyroid levels.

Lifestyle Factors

Your lifestyle shifts, like smoking, a poor diet, and exposure to pollution, can speed up the loss of your natural colour.

Can You Reverse Grey Hair?

Well, when your hair starts turning grey, there’s no way to restore pigment to that specific strand. But you can definitely slow down or delay your greying by making changes in your lifestyle, health, and hair care.

Eat a nutrient-rich diet

Eat nutrient-rich foods that are high in B vitamins and copper. Try to add more antioxidant-rich foods like spinach, almonds, berries, and lentils to your meals.

Manage stress

Stressing is not the right way to find solutions so try meditating, yoga, or exercise whenever your schedule allows you. It also help you in your thyroid correcting journey.

Quit smoking

Smoking is directly related to premature greying, so stop smoking or take the help of chewing gums to control your cravings.

Protect your hair

Just like our skin, hair also gets damaged by UV rays, so always put on hats before going out and use hair serums to protect them from scorching heat and pollution.